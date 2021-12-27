ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Believes Penn National Is A Winner, Likes Vericel

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), calling the stock as a winner. "We know those [gambling] stocks have been in a terrible war,...

