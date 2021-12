WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Cavaliers will begin to navigate life without Ricky Rubio tonight as they take on the Washington Wizards on the road. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (20-14) announced on Wednesday that Rubio would be out for the year after tearing his ACL on Tuesday night in a 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He was averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 34 games this season, and has played a crucial role for the Cavs this season as they defy expectations.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO