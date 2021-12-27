ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brooklyn Nets sign Langston Galloway to a second 10-day contract

By Brooklyn Nets
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ktSyV_0dWoQd2z00

BROOKLYN (Dec. 27, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Galloway (6’1”, 200) signed his first 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Dec. 16 and has appeared in three games with the Nets, registering averages of 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.1 minutes per game. Galloway has seen action in 448 career games (62 starts) across eight seasons with Brooklyn (2021-22), Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.1 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest. The 30-year-old native of Baton Rouge, La., appeared in 40 games last season with the NBA Finals-bound Suns, averaging 4.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 95.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, Galloway played in one game with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season.

Galloway went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft after spending four years (2010-14) at Saint Joseph’s, where he earned All-Atlantic 10 First Team honors as a senior. He finished his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (343), free-throw percentage (82.1 percent) and minutes played (4,720), while ranking second in career points (1,991) and 3-point percentage (42.6 percent).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Langston Galloway
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2014 Nba Draft#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#Suns#The College Park Skyhawks#The Nba G League#Nba Draft#All Atlantic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with one NBA team Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy