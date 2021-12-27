Brooklyn Nets sign Langston Galloway to a second 10-day contract

BROOKLYN (Dec. 27, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Galloway (6’1”, 200) signed his first 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Dec. 16 and has appeared in three games with the Nets, registering averages of 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.1 minutes per game. Galloway has seen action in 448 career games (62 starts) across eight seasons with Brooklyn (2021-22), Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.1 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest. The 30-year-old native of Baton Rouge, La., appeared in 40 games last season with the NBA Finals-bound Suns, averaging 4.8 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 95.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line and 1.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per game. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, Galloway played in one game with the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League this season.

Galloway went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft after spending four years (2010-14) at Saint Joseph’s, where he earned All-Atlantic 10 First Team honors as a senior. He finished his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made (343), free-throw percentage (82.1 percent) and minutes played (4,720), while ranking second in career points (1,991) and 3-point percentage (42.6 percent).