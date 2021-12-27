Dogs can go aquatic at Naperville play facility, Wag N Paddle

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Matt Bergman and his wife, Shannon, are die-hard dog lovers, so when it came to starting a small business …

“We wanted to be something completely different,” he said.

Wag N’ Paddle opened in west suburban Naperville in 2018, offering year-round play for pups.

“Any dog that I've ever had — and I think I speak for a lot of people — they brought us a lot of joy and I wanted a place to be able to give back to them,” Matt Bergman said.

The Fido-friendly business features a 9,000-square-foot indoor dog park, daycare and boarding services. It welcomes about 150 doggos a day.

A pawfectly nice group of dogs at Wag N Paddle Photo credit Rachel Pierson

“We wanted a place where humans and dogs could interact with each other,” Bergman said.

As for the ‘paddle’ part of the facility, Bergman’s staff offers one-on-one swimming sessions.

“Where it's your dog in a pool with a swim coach, you're also in there, we encourage you to be in that room,” Bergman said. “We want you throwing a ball, doing all those fun things and having fun with your dog.”