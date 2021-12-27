ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Atlanta season 3’s new trailer sends the gang to Europe

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta fans got a surprise Christmas present this year in the form of a new trailer for the show’s third season. While the season won’t be released for another few months, this new trailer takes the cast to Europe. Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry will all...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

The Second Teaser Trailer For 'Atlanta' Season 3 Is Almost As Crazy As The First One From Halloween. Almost.

FX's hit show Atlanta is gearing up for Season 3, and this time around, things are getting weird. This dramedy about rappers on the way up has always been as intriguing as it is funny, and creator and star Donald Glover is now leaning into the show's odd sense of self; the two teaser trailers will have you wondering what exactly is going on during their European tour.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Paper Boi’s Going on Tour in the Atlanta Season-Three Teaser

When Atlanta, season three, premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season. A lot has happened since then. Stanfield got an Oscar nomination for Judas and the Black Messiah. Tyree Henry is now a Marvel character. Beetz got Joker-pilled. Back in the world of Glover’s FX series, their characters are on the come-up, too. A new teaser released on Christmas shows the crew on tour in Europe. They get confused by a British person. They attend a press conference in Paris where Paper Boi rolls his eyes at the line, “We believe racism will be done by 2024.” And it looks like they get into some pup-play kink shit in what I’m just assuming is Berlin. Community crossover event confirmed?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Attack on Titan Releases New Trailer For The Final Season

The release of the final half of the fourth season of Attack on Titan is fast approaching, and a new trailer has been released to prove it. With the Scout Regiment now having to deal with not only the forces of Marley, but also the forces that were created by their former friend, Eren Jaeger, this final half of the final season looks like it’s going to be one of the darkest and bloodiest season to date. With this new clip, Attack on Titan fans are shown some big moments as to how the battle that was previously teased in the previous season plays out.
TV SERIES
wtlcfm.com

Finally, We Have A Premiere Date For “Atlanta’s Third Season

We finally know when Paper Boi, Earn, Darius and Vanessa will return. Mark your calendar. The gang is back and will be “catching flights” on March 24, 2022. The announcement was made on Atlanta’s official Twitter account with a poster featuring Brian Tyree Henry’s character Paper Boi.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Sun Ra
Collider

New 'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Tragic Future for Zendaya's Rue

The wait is almost over for the return of hit drama Euphoria. Today, HBO released the official trailer for the show’s second season showcasing the return of many beloved characters. Euphoria Season 2 is set to debut January 9, airing episodes weekly and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Gets New Trailer, January Premiere Date

HBO has released an official trailer for Season 2 of its original series The Righteous Gemstones. The nine-episode season will kick off on January 9, 2022 with two half-hour episodes. The series "tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work."...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Euphoria Trailer: Who's Rue's 'New Favorite Person' in Season 2?

Rue lugs around a wheeled bag for a good part of Euphoria‘s just-released Season 2 trailer. And when she shows up at a 12-step meeting with the luggage in tow, her sponsor Ali asks her the question that’s on everyone’s mind: “What’s in the suitcase?”
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

FX and Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Season Three Receives Premiere Date

FX has finally announced the official season three premiere date of Donald Glover‘s comedy series, Atlanta. The Emmy-winning show is set to return with a two-episode premiere on March 24, 2022 on FX and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after. Atlanta season three will feature a total of 10 episodes mostly set in Europe, and will see Glover’s Earn, Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi, LaKeith Stanfield’s Dariius and Zazie Beetz’s Van running through a European tour.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Christmas#Hulu#Fx
NYLON

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Coming: Here’s What To Know

It’s been three years since Season 2 of Atlanta aired. 2018 was the year it felt like Donald Glover was on top of the world; it was the year of “This Is America,” his Star Wars role and Guava Island, which he produced and starred in alongside none other than...Rihanna! Now, four years later, Atlanta — the offbeat, surrealist show Glover stars in as Earn, a guy in his 20s managing the rap career of his cousin Alfred, who goes by Paper Boi, will finally air its third season.
TV SERIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] FX Releases Teaser Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover’s Atlanta is set to return to FX on March 24 and now we have the first teaser trailer for the season. “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
Vibe

FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Announces Season 3 Premiere Date, Unveils New Teaser

Following a three-year hiatus, Donald Glover’s hit comedy, Atlanta, is slated to return for its third season. The award-winning series, presented by FX, will premiere on March 24 with the first two of 10 episodes. The obscure teaser (below) surprisingly dropped on Nov. 2 and simply revealed the new season would arrive in 2022. This installment follows Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a triumphant European tour as they navigate their new surroundings and work to adjust to their newfound success. Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, shared in a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New HBO Max trailer features first footage from Westworld season 4 and Taikia Waititi's pirate show

HBO Max has revealed a new look at all the shows and movies coming our way in 2022 – and it's looking like a bumper year for the streamer. The trailer includes our first look at Westworld season 4, as well as His Dark Materials season 3, Raised by Wolves season 2, The Flight Attendant season 2, Our Flag Means Death, and the second part of The Nevers season 1.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy