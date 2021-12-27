Mission of Hope empowers previously incarcerated women

Rotary International is focusing on girl empowerment as one of RI President Shekhar Mehta’s presidential initiatives. Equality is a fundamental human right, and a key element of many of the eight pillars of positive peace. It’s a prerequisite for the creation of a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world. Yet still today, girls and young women across the globe continue to endure inequities in all parts of life – from health, to education, to access to resources. They are also more likely to experience significant levels of violence and disproportionate poverty, especially in times of crisis or conflict. The United Nations statistics reinforce the importance of this issue.
