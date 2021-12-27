ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson shares precious video of her daughter Rani Rose, three, trying to catch of glimpse of Santa Claus

By Deirdre Simonds, Janelle Ash For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kate Hudson shared an adorable video of her three-year-old daughter Rani Rose trying to catch of glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday morning.

In the footage, the 42-year-old actress held her little girl in her arms as they heard Kris Kringle shout 'ho, ho, ho' in the distance on Christmas.

As the toddler attempted to catch Saint Nicholas, she ran out of the living room toward the front door in a red plaid dress and unicorn headband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqmDG_0dWoQ5Je00
Cute: Kate Hudson shared an video of her three-year-old daughter Rani Rose trying to catch of glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday morning

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wore a wide-brimmed black hat with moons and natural makeup look.

'Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn’t, but Santa wasn’t bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone,' the Oscar nominee captioned the sweet video with her little girl.

The Fabletics founder also encouraged her more than 14.4 million followers to check out the charities World Food Programme, World Food Program USA and MindUP, which was founded by her mom Goldie Hawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwaPu_0dWoQ5Je00
Santa watch: In the footage, the 42-year-old actress held her little girl in her arms as they heard Kris Kringle shout 'ho, ho, ho' in the distance on Christmas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QncPK_0dWoQ5Je00
Holiday best: As the toddler attempted to catch Saint Nicholas, she ran toward the front door in a red plaid dress and unicorn headband

The whole family decided to ditch Los Angeles' sunny holiday season and head to the mountains for a Christmas getaway.

Most of the Kate's family also made the trip to Aspen, including her brother Oliver Hudson, his wife Erinn Bartlett, her mom and mom's partner Kurt Russell.

'The birdies have landed,' the Golden Globe winner captioned a photo with her youngest at the airport last Saturday.

Kate's fiancé and Rani's father, Danny Fujikawa, 35, was also present on the getaway with the family to the mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLqzs_0dWoQ5Je00
Christmas vacation: Goldie's daughter, Kate Hudson and her family also made the trip to Aspen

Lats Sunday, the duo were seen bundled up in Aspen Christmas shopping.

On her Instagram, Kate shared an image of herself sipping coffee while overseeing a puzzle.

Goldie seemed to be enjoying having her kids with her for the holiday, but it's unclear if her youngest son, Wyatt Russell, 35, was present on the trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zyke9_0dWoQ5Je00
Green gal: Earlier in the week, Kate shared an image to Instagram where she was in a green colored one piece as she sipped coffee while overseeing a puzzle

