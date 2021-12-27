ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US spy plane spotted over Ukraine ‘for first time’ as it’s feared Russia might exploit holiday to invade neighbour

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A US spy plane was spotted over Ukraine "for the first time" as fears grew Russia might exploit the festive period to invade the neighbouring country.

The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft was seen in Eastern European skies on December 27 as the crisis over Ukraine continues to escalate.

The U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System was spotted flying over Ukraine on December 27 Credit: Vladimir Vorobyov
Concerns are growing Vladimir Putin may be plotting an invasion after Russia's holiday period Credit: Getty
It is feared Russia could strike over the busy Christmas period while the West is distracted

It comes amid deepening concerns Vladimir Putin is plotting to invade the adjacent country in early 2022, as more than 175,000 Russian troops were said to have been detected on the border.

But the US hit back at the bullying powerhouse and insisted they could "rain destruction" on Russia with nuclear weapons if Putin makes a move.

The tensions have now risen to the skies as the squabbling countries keep tabs on each other with state-of-the-art equipment.

The US E-8C JStar, photographed in Ukrainian airspace on Monday, has the ability to gather and display detailed information from the ground below.

Updates are delivered in real-time to Army and Marine Corps stations as well as other intelligence officials.

The cutting-edge technology allows the antenna of the E-8C to tilt to either side of the aircraft, gathering a 120-degree field view.

It can detect targets at more than 820,000ft in the air and has a view covering nearly 20,000 square miles.

Helicopters, rotating antennas and low, slow-moving fixed wing aircraft can also occasionally be picked up by the high-tech radar.

The aircraft has proven a successful method of surveillance for the US over the years and could signify their increasingly volatile relationship with Russia regarding the crisis in Ukraine reaching tipping point.

Many have been left questioning Vladimir Putin's possible motives and whether he intends to strike while the world celebrates Christmas.

He earlier threatened to administer a "military-technical" response if the West does not stop being "aggressive".

CHRISTMAS CONFLICT?

Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, told The Sun that it’s possible Putin may intensify the wargames and rhetoric while the West is "distracted" over the holidays.

She said: "Russia doesn’t celebrate Christmas at the same time as the West does because they operate on a slightly different calendar.

"So for the next few weeks, Moscow will go about its business as normal.

"All we can do is hope that Putin doesn’t sneak in and do any further damage at a time when people in the West are celebrating Christmas with their families and loved ones."

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today said talks between Washington and Moscow will resume after Russia's holiday season is over.

He also revealed the country wants military officials involved in NATO negotiations after slamming the Western security alliance.

Sawkins added that the current political climate in Europe created an “opportune” moment for Putin to escalate the rhetoric.

She suggested as the US has been preoccupied with Covid, events in the Pacific region and the aftermath of the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, allowing Russia to "slip through the net".

Moscow hit out at the US for interfering in issues on Russia's "doorstep" and said they would not sit back and watch idly.

RISING TENSIONS

At the beginning of December, Russia claimed its fighter jets intercepted another US spy plane over the Black Sea.

Washington are believed to have supposedly sent the aircraft out to monitor Russian troops massing along the border, as fears of a potential conflict reach fever pitch.

EU leaders joined forces with the US and said they will impose sanctions is Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

US intelligence reportedly fears Russia is preparing for a "massive offensive" against Ukraine in a move that would test the West's resolve.

Kiev's allies have always pledged to support them, but intervening against Russia could risk spiraling into a conflict that could explode into World War 3.

Chilling reports suggested Russia has approved plans for "urgent mass graves" amid fears of a colossal conflict.

Russian outlet MK say that the burial sites were constructed as a priority after they allegedly appeared on leaked legal documents that are expected to come into force on February 1.

The burial sites would reportedly accommodate 100 corpses each and would be used in conjunction with facilities to cremate bodies of solders.

The US spy plane is considered one of the most advanced for surveillance efforts Credit: Alamy
Tens of thousands of Russian troops are said to be massing along the border Credit: AP

Comments / 12

Alexander Alexayev
3d ago

what happened to the Ukrainian nuclear weapons? seriously does anyone believe they don't have any left? Moscow is a very, very short missle-ride away

Reply
5
calvin ulberg
3d ago

Supply the Ukrainians with massive anti tank, anti personnel, and surface to air short range missiles, that is defensive weapons. At least they are willing to fight for their freedom.

Reply
6
scott atkinson
1d ago

they need to simultaneously hit China and Russia at the same time and anialate both,but its not going to happen Russias going to pull back the troops soon

Reply
2
