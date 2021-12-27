ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play

By Nick Gremillion
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball have moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Dec. 27. Head coach Will Wade,...

WAFB

No. 16 LSU begins SEC play on national TV

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 16 LSU men’s basketball team will face its biggest challenge of the season, so far, as they begin conference play on the road against Southeastern Conference rival No. 11 Auburn. Tipoff at the Auburn Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29,...
AUBURN, AL
WAFB

REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many college players entering the NCAA Transfer portal this offseason and the amount that LSU has lost to the portal, with the biggest being All-American corner Eli Ricks heading to SEC West rival Alabama, rumors began to surface that Kayshon Boutte would soon follow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s coaching staff is starting to round into shape with the hirings off Matt House as defensive coordinator and Robert Steeples as defensive assistant. In the offseason, it’s all about recruiting, and Kelly has one of the best, Frank Wilson. “They went out...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has finally made his first big hire to his coaching staff in his first offseason with the Tigers. The school announced that current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker coach Matt House will lead the LSU defense next season. House will...
NFL
WAFB

Matt House named LSU’s defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl Championship on his resume, has been named LSU’s defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Kelly announced. House, currently the linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, will commence his duties with LSU, including recruiting, once the NFL season is complete.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow earns AFC Player of the Week after career day

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after his career day on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In the Bengals 41-21 win over the Ravens Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns and broke the franchise...
NFL
WAFB

Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Garrett Temple nailed four 3-pointers in a 3:50 span of the fourth quarter and rookie Herb Jones scored a career-high 26 points to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 108-104 comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers led by as...
NBA
WAFB

Malcolm Jenkins & Juwan Johnson off of reserve/Covid-19 list for Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off a game where Covid-19 protocols sidelined over twenty players, the Saints are getting healthier. On Tuesday, tight end Juwan Johnson, who was the first to go on the list last Tuesday, and safety Malcolm Jenkins were activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list. Both players missed...
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

