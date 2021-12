A team of researchers from Israel, the United States and Germany have discovered the first evidence of beer consumption within a residential community. The researchers representing the University of Haifa, Stanford University and the German Institute of Berlin, undertook microscopic examinations of starch grains from wheat and barley found in various clay vessels in the settlement of Tel Tsaf in the Jordan Valley, which was inhabited by hundreds of people during its flourishing in the Middle Chalcolithic period around 7,200 years ago.

