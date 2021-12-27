ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cephasonics Announces New Board-Level Ultrasound Systems

By Cephasonics Ultrasound
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCephasonics Announces New Board-Level Ultrasound Systems. Sets new standard for ability to integrate/build small-format. Today, Cephasonics announced Echo-64, a complete 64-channel ultrasound system delivered on 2 small-format circuit boards. The Echo-64 is designed to be used in OEM applications to power new ultrasound systems or integrate ultrasound into preexisting CAP (computer-added...

www.medgadget.com

aithority.com

TD Holdings, Inc. Announces New Strategic Alliance to Develop Intelligent Automobile System Business

TD Holdings, Inc. a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 20, 2021 with Shanghai Eagsen Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Eagsen”), a leading company engaging in research and development (“R&D”) of automotive informatization and intelligence.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Satellogic Announces Upcoming Appointment Of Six New Board Members

New appointments to Board of Directors will enhance Satellogic’s leadership and expertise as company prepares for public listing. Members to bring extensive relevant experience from NASA, Boeing, Google, Cloudera, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Caterpillar and MercadoLibre. Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced the upcoming appointment...
BUSINESS
ozarkradionews.com

Baxter Regional Health System Announces Collaboration with Cardiovascular Associates with New Baxter Clinic

Cardiovascular Associates of Northwest Arkansas has joined Baxter Regional and will now be known as Baxter Regional Cardiovascular Clinic in their same location. Mountain Home, AR – Baxter Regional Health System is pleased to announce that Cardiovascular Associates of North Central Arkansas will be joining the Baxter Regional family of clinics. The clinic, located at 555 West 6th Street in Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be known as Baxter Regional Cardiovascular Clinic beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Seeking Alpha

CohBar announces changes to board of directors, resignation of CSO

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) has announced changes to its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board, and R&D leadership. CohBar’s founders Drs. Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, and John Amatruda have transitioned from the company’s Board of Directors to a reconstituted SAB. In addition, Ken Cundy, Ph.D. has resigned from his position...
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Alliance for Action Announces New Board Leadership

The New Jersey Alliance for Action has elected its first woman to serve as board chair, Amanda Del Bene, managing director of Public Finance Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. She was selected by the Alliance for Action board of directors at its year-end meeting. The new Alliance board leadership team will be:
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size to Reach USD 5.52 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 21.6%, according to Emergen Research

Emergen Research has published its latest report titled “Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Solution, Services), By Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Others Security), By End-use (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2028”. According...
BUSINESS
Twinfinite

Diablo 4 Update Adds New Endgame Paragon Board Progression System

Earlier today, Blizzard released its final Diablo 4 blog of the year, detailing a variety of quality of life improvements and changes to gameplay that will be implemented. Chief amongst those changes is a brand-new endgame progression system called the Paragon Board. The Paragon Board is a new feature that...
VIDEO GAMES
APS Physics

Ultrasound Imaging of Brain with Machine Learning

A proposed machine-learning technique can convert ultrasound signals into a skull profile, which could lead to noninvasive imaging for medical treatments in the human brain. Karl Dussik was one of the pioneers of medical ultrasound imaging, using the technology to image human brains in the 1940s. However, the brain has remained difficult to measure accurately, as the skull distorts the acoustical signal, resulting in blurred images. Techniques exist for mitigating the effect of the skull, but they can be time consuming and can expose patients to invasive radiation. Researchers now demonstrate a machine-learning-based method that estimates the skull’s thickness using ultrasound echo signals reflected from the skull. The resulting profile can then be used to correct signal distortions, leading to the development of high-resolution, noninvasive neural imaging tools.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Proposing a new solution for marine debris by utilizing on-board low-temperature eco-friendly pulverization system

Developing an effective and efficient recycling process for marine debris (MD) is one of the most urgent issues to maintain environmental sustainability on Earth. However, restricted storage capacities and secondary pollution (e.g., microbial adhesion, putrefaction) limit the proper MD recycling. Here, we proposed a complete eco-friendly low-temperature MD pulverizing system that utilizes excessive liquefied natural gas (LNG) cold energy (LCE) in an LNG propulsion ship to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of MD recycling. The prototype design of the low-temperature pulverization (LTP) system showed that consumable refrigerant (liquid nitrogen) up to 2831Â kg per hour could be substituted. Furthermore, with a 20% ship output, 1250Â kg of MD could be treated with 363Â kg of additional refrigerant. In addition, LTP systems utilizing LCE could increase the storage capacity by more than 10 times compared to bulk MD while minimizing the required energy consumption. To determine the feasibility of LTP for MD recycling, four types of plastics obtained from actual MD from a coastal area in Busan, Korea were classified and tested.
ENVIRONMENT
Medagadget.com

Amniotic Products Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The report is filled with valuable insights regarding various economic, social, technological, and demographic factors that could influence the global amniotic products market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The research report includes information about key trends and developments in the market and assesses their impact on the growth trajectory of the global amniotic products market. The report includes potential drivers and restraints that can impact growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The report presents assessment of various segments in the global amniotic products market as well.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
juliensjournal.com

Dubuque Women’s Leadership Network Announces New Board

The Women’s Leadership Network of Dubuque is pleased to announce the new board of directors effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022. President-Elect: Stephanie Meyers, Giese Roofing Company. Past-President: Julie Kronlage, Travel Dubuque. Secretary: Kate Ahlers, ReMax Advantage Realty. Treasurer: Jill Gogel, Dupaco Community Credit Union. Communications:...
DUBUQUE, IA
Medagadget.com

O2Ring Keeps an Eye on Your Blood Oxygen Level: A Medgadget Review

We have all been living through a life-altering pandemic. As a result, words such as “oxygenation” and “pulse oximetry” have become mainstream and the general public has increased the use of pulse oximeters. This should come as no surprise since hypoxia (i.e., low blood oxygen level) is one of the hallmarks of COVID-19 pneumonia. Today, there are many affordable personal pulse oximeters on the market. Traditional clip-on designs have several limitations. For example, they do not allow continuous monitoring, which may be indicated for some individuals. Thus, Wellue, a Chinese-based medical devices company, has introduced O2Ring.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Pulmonary Edema Therapeutics Market to grow on a translational note going forward with accelerated approval pathway for several therapies | Novartis International AG, Cytokinetics Inc., Amgen Inc

Although there is limited evidence supporting the effectiveness of current treatments, there are a number of promising new drugs in the pipeline. In addition to the existing treatments, some of these therapies are still being developed and evaluated in clinical trials. Non-invasive ventilation and nitrates are the mainstays of pulmonary edema therapy. Diuretics are used in higher doses, but are associated with transient declines in renal function. The best treatment for pulmonary edema involves using herbal remedies. They are considered effective and are not harmful to the body. The herbal medicines used are known to improve oxygenation and reduce extracellular fluid. The most effective treatment involves using nitrates, diuretics, and nitrates. In the case of acute pulmonary edema, the drug used should be prescribed by a doctor.
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Safety Goggles Surge in Sales As Protective Eyewear for Covid

Most of us have been doing our best to fend off the coronavirus (and its Delta and Omicron variants) by rocking a face mask and sanitizing as often as possible. But there’s another protective measure that makes a considerable difference: safety goggles. Last July, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to wear safety goggles with their virus-protection wardrobes, saying “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it.” The CDC, meantime, recommends “protective eyewear” such as safety glasses during periods “where splashes and sprays are anticipated” or where “prolonged face-to-face or close contact with a potentially infectious patient is...
APPAREL
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market To Reach USD 11.9 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 11.6% | Reports And Data

The rising need to outsource analytical testing services for decreased manufacturing costs and augmented operational efficiency is a key market growth driver. New York, December 28,2021 – The global healthcare analytical testing services market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.6%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market growth is significantly accelerated by the rising need for outsourcing healthcare analytical testing services, the growing number of contract research organizations, increasing clinical trials being performed worldwide, and the surging adoption of the quality-by-design approach among pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide are outsource healthcare analytical testing services to streamline drug manufacturing processes, ease the end-to-end stages of drug discovery, reduce their capital expenditure, and raise profit margins. Healthcare analytical testing services are also leveraged by these companies to reduce the time required for process validation, facilitate clinical trials and commercial launch of drugs, offer in-depth insights into patient records and hospital management, and improve patient outcomes. The significant rise of the biopharmaceutical sector, augmented focus on employing specialized testing services for biologics and biosimilars, and the growing development of biopharmaceutical drugs and products are further expected to propel the global healthcare analytical testing services market growth in the near future. However, the lack of technical expertise and skills and risks of user data breach associated with healthcare analytical testing services are specific factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the upcoming years.
BUSINESS

