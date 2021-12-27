Greene County authorities seek help IDing suspect seen stealing mail on Christmas Eve

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department reached out to the community on Monday after video captured someone taking mail from someone else’s mailbox.

According to the department, the theft happened on Christmas Eve around 1:30 p.m. on Doty Chapel Road.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to call Sgt. Livingston at 423-798-1800.

