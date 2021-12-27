ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Greene County authorities seek help IDing suspect seen stealing mail on Christmas Eve

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department reached out to the community on Monday after video captured someone taking mail from someone else’s mailbox.

According to the department, the theft happened on Christmas Eve around 1:30 p.m. on Doty Chapel Road.

Johnson City man returns home to find stranger in his residence on Christmas Eve, and it wasn’t Santa

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to call Sgt. Livingston at 423-798-1800.

