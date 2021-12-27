ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings head coach Alvin Gentry blasts 'ridiculous' performance in loss to Grizzlies

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings fizzled pretty badly in Sunday's 127-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. And boy, did interim head coach Alvin Gentry let them have it afterward.

"It's the most disappointed I've been in 34 years in the NBA, I can honestly say that," Gentry said. "That performance was absolutely ridiculous."

The Kings had a 24-20 lead after the first quarter and were holding on for a 50-49 advantage at the half. But the Grizzlies roared back in the third with a 24-5 run and never looked back.

"No competitiveness whatsoever," Gentry said. "They basically toyed with us. I'm totally disappointed and everybody in this building should be disappointed."

The veteran coach went on to rip apart players for what he believes to be a lack of individual pride.

