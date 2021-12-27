ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paper Boi’s Going on Tour in the Atlanta Season-Three Teaser

By Rebecca Alter
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Atlanta, season three, premieres on March 24, 2022, it will have been four years since we last saw Earn (Donald Glover), Van (Zazie Beetz), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) in Robbin’ Season....

www.vulture.com

Related
enstarz.com

The Second Teaser Trailer For 'Atlanta' Season 3 Is Almost As Crazy As The First One From Halloween. Almost.

FX's hit show Atlanta is gearing up for Season 3, and this time around, things are getting weird. This dramedy about rappers on the way up has always been as intriguing as it is funny, and creator and star Donald Glover is now leaning into the show's odd sense of self; the two teaser trailers will have you wondering what exactly is going on during their European tour.
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'Atlanta' Season 3 Trailer Teases a Wild European Adventure for Paper Boi and His Crew

FX has released a new trailer for Atlanta Season 3 that shows us a bit of what the long-awaited upcoming season will have in store for audiences. The trailer begins with showing with protagonist Earnest 'Earn' Marks, who is played by Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story), and his group showing up at a woman's house, saying they're looking for Will for a party, and being confused by her response.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Killing Eve season 4 teaser offers a look into Villanelle’s iconic past

Earlier today, it was announced that Killing Eve season 4 will premiere on February 27, with the first episode coming to AMC+ one week prior. Just in case that isn’t enough for you today, why not check out the new, incredible teaser for what lies ahead? We hope you love Easter eggs from the past, since this video is full of them.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Atlanta season 3’s new trailer sends the gang to Europe

Atlanta fans got a surprise Christmas present this year in the form of a new trailer for the show’s third season. While the season won’t be released for another few months, this new trailer takes the cast to Europe. Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry will all return for the new season, which is set to be released on March 24, 2022 on Hulu and FX.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Atlanta: Season Three; 2022 Premiere Date Set for Donald Glover Series on FX

Atlanta finally has a premiere date for season three! FX has announced that the drama starring Donald Glover returns on March 24th. Due to production delays, Atlanta’s been off the air since 2018. However, we already know that season three won’t be the end. The series received an early fourth season renewal in August 2019.
ATLANTA, GA
NYLON

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Coming: Here’s What To Know

It’s been three years since Season 2 of Atlanta aired. 2018 was the year it felt like Donald Glover was on top of the world; it was the year of “This Is America,” his Star Wars role and Guava Island, which he produced and starred in alongside none other than...Rihanna! Now, four years later, Atlanta — the offbeat, surrealist show Glover stars in as Earn, a guy in his 20s managing the rap career of his cousin Alfred, who goes by Paper Boi, will finally air its third season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Killing Eve Final Season Teaser and Photos Released

The upcoming fourth season of Killing Eve is slated to be its final set of adventures, with BBC America and AMC Networks unveiling our first official look at the culmination of the intense and hilarious spy series. While the teaser for the upcoming Season 4 merely captures the tone and spirit of these episodes, the first photos from the new season showcase a slew of familiar faces, some of which are sporting some surprising looks. Scroll down to check out the first teaser for Season 4 of Killing Eve before the series premieres on BBC America on February 27, 2022 and on AMC on February 28, 2022. AMC+ subscribers will be able to watch the first episodes beginning on February 20, 2022.
TV SERIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] FX Releases Teaser Trailer for Season 3 of ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover’s Atlanta is set to return to FX on March 24 and now we have the first teaser trailer for the season. “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”
TV SERIES
kpopstarz.com

'Guess Where TWICE is Going': TWICE Drops '4th World Tour 'III' Video Teaser

TWICE revealed their "4th World Tour III" video teaser, raising expectations from ONCEs across the globe. TWICE earlier revealed the dates of their tour in North America in 2022. The group will commence their concert in South Korea, and then visit five major cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York.
MUSIC
Vulture

Watch Bad Bunny Get Simpsonic in New Music Video

Bad Bunny is the latest entity to collab with The Simpsons, joining Star Wars, Marvel, Disney+, and Balenciaga this year. The video is for “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” off Bunny’s 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo. Bad Bunny has become the latest celeb to interfere in Homer and Marge’s relationship, helping Homer get back together with Marge after he gets addicted to his smartphone. Homer walks the streets of Springfield bereft and haunted by (1) his bad decisions and (2) Bad Bunny. The video features members of the show’s original Latin American–dub cast: Humberto Vélez and Claudia Motta. Showrunner Al Jean thanked Vélez and Motta on Twitter as well as director David Silverman and Bad Bunny himself. Besides getting Simpsonized, Bad Bunny joined the WWE this year and acted in the Netflix show Narcos.
MUSIC
Place
Berlin, DE
inthrill.com

Atlanta [Season 3 Teaser]

FX unveils the teaser for season 3 of Atlanta. The crew goes overseas to keep the momentum going and grow their exposure. Check out the teaser above. Atlanta returns to FX March 24th, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Vulture

Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Caitriona Balfe Is Sam Heughan’s Angel

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released a clip to hold fans over until the season six premiere of Outlander. Taken from the first episode of the upcoming season, the teaser stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire. In a conversation that runs just under two minutes, the time-defying couple discuss the impending arrivals on Fraser’s Ridge — presumably referring to Tom Christie and his children). Claire notes that while more food and spare clothes will be necessary, they will make do, as always. Jamie then confesses that while he was in Ardsmuir Prison (which is where he met Tom in the Diana Gabaldon books that the show is based on), he saw his wife. “It’s what got me through it. You were always with me,” he says, concluding that he sometimes thinks she’s an angel. “Would an angel do this?” she replies, and they kiss. Och, aye! Season six of Outlander is set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Outlander’ Season 6 Teaser Clip Released By Starz

The clip features Jamie and Claire Fraser having an intimate conversation. “Sometimes I think you’re an angel, Claire,” says Jamie (Sam Heughan) to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who replies, “Can an angel do this?”. You can probably assume how the rest of their chat goes. Just watch...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

