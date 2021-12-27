Letter to the Editor: What happened to common sense ?

Dear Friends: Whether we liked the good news or the tragedies of the past, and for many continuing sufferings, we were presented the facts, stories, opinions, survival resources, health recommendations, official postings, etc. by the Staff of Plumas News and I know I represent your many followers, residents, friends, etc. who are truly grateful for your everyday efforts to keep the channel of info open to all. Blessings of the Holidays to each. May the New Year be one of Hope and Snow!

6 DAYS AGO