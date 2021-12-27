‘West Side Story’ is the Only Major Oscar Contender Not Sending SAG Screeners

There are all the usual must-see events back in person after the great pandemic this season, and the saying is true that “absence makes the heart grow fonder” just watching, for example, mice and nutcrackers go at it. It is also the time for some blockbuster motion picture releases, and this year, we feel particularly motivated to call attention to what, in our view, is one of the amazing and poignant Hollywood offerings, the remake of the 1950s Broadway hit musical, “West Side Story.” We are saddened by its poor box office performance in its first weekend, but, come on people, we all as a culture have nothing to lose and everything to gain from making a special effort to tap into our cultural roots from a better time, especially when it is done as well as this production.

