ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘West Side Story’ is the Only Major Oscar Contender Not Sending SAG Screeners

By Jordan Ruimy
worldofreel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is the only notable movie NOT to send SAG any screeners. A bold move on the part of Spielberg/Disney, forcing members to pay...

www.worldofreel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘West Side Story’ same old song and dance

With familiar whistles, snaps and toe taps, “West Side Story” tells the ongoing American tale of blue-collar workers who find racist reasons to kill each other rather than embracing class solidarity. Steven Spielberg’s canonical adaptation of the musical brings us back to Manhattan in the mid-1950s, where a construction boom displaces axle-greased residents from neighborhoods that are approximately 80% chain link fences.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose from ‘West Side Story’ Begins to Pull Away with the Critics’ Groups

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘West Side Story': Gee, Officer Krupke, Why Was It a Flop?

Steven Spielberg’s remake had every reason to succeed — only it wasn’t ready to rumble. Steven Spielberg is arguably Hollywood’s greatest living film director. “West Side Story” is arguably Broadway’s greatest-ever musical. Put the two together and what could possibly go wrong?. Apparently,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
kfrxfm.com

‘West Side Story’ Sequel in the Works

It looks like a sequel to West Side Story is on the way. According to an article in Forbes, the sequel will follow Maria after her Tony was murdered. The numbers say the Steven Spielberg version of the classic tale didn’t do well in theaters, just like almost every film during the pandemic.
MOVIES
Standard-Speaker

MODERN LENS: Once again, the leads are secondary in 'West Side Story'

I fell hard for Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story.” After being skeptical for two years about the existence of this project, I must say that the film blew away my expectations. It may be heresy to say, but it may be better than the classic 1961 version.
MOVIES
commercialintegrator.com

Shure Helps Tod A. Maitland Bring ‘West Side Story’ Sound to Life

On the evening of December 15, I had the opportunity to join Shure and many of my media colleagues at IPIC Fulton Market in New York City for a screening of “West Side Story.” Following the screening, a Q&A with Tod A. Maitland, sound mixer for the film, took place. During the movie, the audience watched with rapt attention, transported by the ill-fated love story of Tony and María, and enjoying the flawless audio capture that the company’s technology was essential to achieving. After the applause died down, Shure’s Dan Hoeye initiated a discussion with Maitland that spanned everything from whether the actors sang live, to how he ensured voice volumes matched actors’ proximity to the camera, to what it was like working with Steven Spielberg, director of the film.
MOVIES
Echo online

Review: Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ gets a standing ovation

Let me begin this review by saying I'm not a fan of remakes, but I am of huge fan of West Side Story, so I knew I had to watch this movie. With the pandemic pushing back the release date of this movie, it was highly anticipated by all and had a ton of time to generate interest. As with all my reviews, there will be major plot points discussed, so reader beware. Buckle up and get ready to examine Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag#West Side Story#Spielberg Disney#Thr#West Sode Story
mbhs.edu

West Side Story: Timeless in its youth

Steven Spielberg returns with an updated version of the original 1961 film. Note: This review contains spoilers. West Side Story, the timeless classic of American culture, returns to the big screen. Directed by the world-renowned Steven Spielberg, this updated rendition keeps the beauty and significance of the original while adding flair for modern audiences.
SILVER SPRING, MD
twincitiesgeek.com

West Side Story Melds the Best of Stage and Screen into Something Wonderful

West Side Story is a movie that isn’t afraid to feel like a stage show. With it being directed by Steven Spielberg, a prolific filmmaker who had never made a musical before, a prevailing concern about before its release was that it would shy away in embarrassment or snobbishness from the flash and sweep of its source material, the 1957 stage musical and 1961 movie of the same name (plus, you know, Romeo and Juliet).
MOVIES
Romesentinel.com

REVIEW: ‘West Side Story’ remake fails to impress

The 1961 film “West Side Story” is a musical classic that many still hold in high regard. They should keep doing that, because the 2021 remake is never going to live up to or replace the original. Not even the directing talents of Steven Spielberg can make the...
MOVIES
Times-Herald

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is a timeless story made modern

There are some movies that would never work as remakes. Something like “Casablanca” or “The Godfather,” they’re so iconic, such lightning-in-a-bottle moments in film history, how do you recapture that magic?. Since it was announced in 2018, I had the same feeling about Steven Spielberg...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Falls Church News-Press

‘West Side Story’& Loving Again

There are all the usual must-see events back in person after the great pandemic this season, and the saying is true that “absence makes the heart grow fonder” just watching, for example, mice and nutcrackers go at it. It is also the time for some blockbuster motion picture releases, and this year, we feel particularly motivated to call attention to what, in our view, is one of the amazing and poignant Hollywood offerings, the remake of the 1950s Broadway hit musical, “West Side Story.” We are saddened by its poor box office performance in its first weekend, but, come on people, we all as a culture have nothing to lose and everything to gain from making a special effort to tap into our cultural roots from a better time, especially when it is done as well as this production.
MOVIES
NPR

Looking back on the original 'West Side Story' and its impact on Nuyorican identity

Since Steven Spielberg's new adaption of West Side Story hit theaters last the weekend, the film has ignited an important discussion regarding the film's portrayal of the Nuyorican experience. At Alt.Latino we feel it's critical to look back at the film's source material, and this week we interrogate the impact of the original film on Boricuas living in New York City at the time of its release.
MOVIES
purecountry1067.com

‘West Side Story’ Officially a Bomb

Even though the film was well-received, the Steven Spielberg film West Side Story has been suffering at the box office. After being in theaters for three weeks, the film has made only $36 million worldwide, well below the $100 million budget. According to analysts, the film took a hit because...
MOVIES
bmi.com

Legendary BMI Composer David Newman Talks Working on “West Side Story”

Renowned composer and conductor David Newman has scored more than 100 films throughout his 30-year career, including War of the Roses, Heathers, Girls Trip, Hoffa, Ice Age, and Anastasia, the last of which earned him an Academy Award nomination. A versatile composer, Newman is at home writing for comedies, dramas, and animated films, and his most recent project, overseeing orchestral music for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, offered the incredible opportunity to revisit Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim’s beloved score.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Box Office Webs Up Second Best Opening Of All Time With $121M

While we'll have to wait and see how theaters fair over the next couple of weeks, it looks like - so far - Omicron has proven an easy foe for Spidey to wrangle. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hotly anticipated threequel to Tom Holland's Spidey storyline featuring an all-star ensemble of returning villains, scored big at the box office despite fears over the emergent variant: its $121.5 million opening day is the second-highest of all time, just behind Avengers: Endgame (but, remarkably, ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy