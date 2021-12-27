ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. gas prices not falling as fast as elsewhere

By State House News Service
whdh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGasoline prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other...

whdh.com

money.com

Gas Prices Will Soon Drop Below $3 a Gallon: Government Forecast

Relief is finally on the way for drivers who are sick of rising gas prices. This year's surge in prices at the pump appears to have finally come to an end, and a new government report predicts that gas prices will dip well below $3 in the new year. The...
TRAFFIC
CNN

Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon

New York (CNN Business) — The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately. The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil (XOM) plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America's largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
TEXAS STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gas Prices fall leading up to holiday; close to highest ever on Christmas

Drivers are seeing lower gas prices just in time for Christmas with the national average price of gasoline down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving. According to GasBuddy,, the national average on Christmas is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny away from...
TRAFFIC
Mining Journal

Gas prices in state fall slightly

MARQUETTE — Michigan gas prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,913 stations in Michigan. Gas prices in Michigan are 24.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 78.8 cents...
MARQUETTE, MI
wbrz.com

Report indicates gas prices may flirt with $4 a gallon by Memorial Day

In late November, President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help reduce the cost of gasoline. According to AAA, the national average at the pump fell to $3.29 a gallon on Monday, which is a 13 cent reduction from the peak of $3.42 on November 8.
TRAFFIC
Victoria Advocate

Gas prices hold steady as oil prices fall

Gas price surge isn’t over; $4/gallon could happen in 2022. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, has predicted that 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices — straining motorists’ wallets even more than the steep hikes of 2021. A national average of $4 per gallon is possible this spring, largely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand before relief, or additional oil supply, arrives later in 2022. GasBuddy expects the 2022 yearly national average gas price will rise from 2021’s $3.02 to $3.41 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
whby.com

Gas prices falling heading into the holidays

Gas prices are falling heading into the holidays. GasBuddy.Com reports the average for regular unleaded dropped four cents in the Appleton area last week to $2.86 a gallon. Gas prices in Green Bay also fell four cents to $2.92. We are still paying 86-cents more for gas now than a year ago.
APPLETON, WI
Valley News Dispatch

Gas prices falling as omicron variant surges, stalling oil demand and prices

Average gasoline prices continue to fall as cases of the covid omicron variant surge, leading oil demand and prices to stall, an industry analyst said Monday. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for price-tracking service GasBuddy. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Omicron Variant Contributing to Fall of Gas Prices

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are expected to keep going down in the coming days. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. The U.S. isn’t issuing lockdowns, but we’re seeing lockdowns overseas. That has an immediate impact on global oil consumption,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wabi.tv

Northern New England gas prices fall again as demand stalls

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. Prices in Maine fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The organization said Monday the price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon. Prices...
PORTLAND, ME
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices continue to fall, but still close to priciest Christmas on record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — GasBuddy reported Thursday that the average price of gas is down 10 cents since Thanksgiving, but it still may be the priciest Christmas on record. The national average price of gasoline on Christmas is projected to decline in a week from $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon, which is just a penny away from 2013's Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC4

Gas prices continue falling ahead of Christmas season

(ABC4) – As Americans make plans to hit the road and visit loved ones this holiday season, another Christmas treat they can look forward to is lower gas prices. A new GasBuddy report shows that gas prices are falling nationwide, dropping about 10 cents a gallon since Thanksgiving. The national average is projected to decline […]
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices continue to fall: Will trend continue through the New Year?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and...
TRAFFIC
utv44.com

The pain at the pump is easing as Alabama's gas prices fall below $3.00

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — AAA reports the current national average is $3.28 per gallon. That’s down 2 cents in the last week and 11 cents over the last month. According to AAA, the current average in Alabama is $2.98 per gallon, which is down 3 cents in the last week and 16 cents lower than a month ago.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Leader

Gas prices falling, but slower than expected

In the midst of record-breaking inflation and America’s return to foreign oil dependency, the price of gasoline has been on everyone’s minds as it thinned drivers’ wallets. As we all know, when gas prices go up, it’s usually because oil prices did, too. Recently, those gas...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
96.9 WOUR

Gas Prices Falling, Herkimer Has 11th Highest in State

Gas prices in the Utica Rome area are falling slightly after reaching an 18-month high in November. The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded in New York is hovering around $3.495 according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Patti Artessa, Regional Director of Public a Government Affairs for...
UTICA, NY

