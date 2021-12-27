Mass. gas prices not falling as fast as elsewhere

Gas price surge isn’t over; $4/gallon could happen in 2022. GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas, has predicted that 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices — straining motorists’ wallets even more than the steep hikes of 2021. A national average of $4 per gallon is possible this spring, largely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand before relief, or additional oil supply, arrives later in 2022. GasBuddy expects the 2022 yearly national average gas price will rise from 2021’s $3.02 to $3.41 per gallon.
