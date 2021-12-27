Mass. gas prices not falling as fast as elsewhere

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are expected to keep going down in the coming days. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down. Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over. The U.S. isn’t issuing lockdowns, but we’re seeing lockdowns overseas. That has an immediate impact on global oil consumption,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO