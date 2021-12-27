ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

By Caitlin Hornik, Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today.

This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LSxD_0dWoOVZx00
Qualifying California residents will receive up to $1,100 Credit: Getty Images

The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic.

California Governor Gavin Newsom approved about $12billion in Covid relief, with the latest round of checks totaling about $575million.

Payments began in October and will continue through January 2022, with the last round of aid being mailed out starting Monday, December 27.

The checks have been mailed out according to zip code.

From December 27, 2021 through January 11, 2022, qualifying residents who live in an area with a zip code ending in 928-999 will have their checks mailed.

The tax board said those who receive a paper check should expect for it to take up to three weeks once they are sent.

Who qualifies for a Golden State Stimulus II payment?

You must have $1 to $75,000 of California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) to qualify.

The income part of CA AGI includes wages and self-employment income, tips, interest, dividends, rental income, retirement income and gains on a sale of a property.

If Social Security is your only form of income, you will not receive a payment.

Some people who receive Social Security income may qualify because they receive other income listed above.

You also need to be an eligible California resident and have filed your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021.

At least nine million people will receive a state stimulus check before the end of 2021.

When will I get my check?

Payments have been sent according to the last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return.

Some payments may need extra time to process for accuracy and completeness.

If your tax return is processed during or after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment, allow up to 60 days after your return has processed.

Here are the remaining zip codes in which checks have yet to be mailed:

  • ending in 720-927: December 13, 2021 through December 31, 2021
  • ending in 928-999: December 27, 2021 through January 11, 2022

Most direct deposit stimulus payments were issued between September 1, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

If you filed your tax return after September 1, 2021, allow up to 45 days after your return has processed.

What if I owe money?

The California Franchise Tax Board says the Golden State stimulus payments are not subject to be offset for debts owed to the Franchise Tax Board or other government agencies.

The only exceptions are orders in connection with child support, spousal support, family support, or a criminal restitution payable to victims.

If you believe your Golden State Stimulus payment that was deposited to your financial institution has been levied or frozen in error, you need to contact your financial institution.

Keep in mind, the Golden State Stimulus is not the same as the federal IRS stimulus payment.

We explain more about the different stimulus payments offered in California.

Californians may get another round of stimulus next year thanks to $31billion in surplus funds.

Plus, information on the child tax credit and the December payment.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 19

Patriot Witch
2d ago

my hubby didn't get his and he worked did his taxes all the hoops and we who are Americans, born here as we're our parents and their parents yadda yadda... we have no illegal any thing especially kids. we are SENIORS. Struggling every day. We worked and we get nothing and we are under 30,000 a year by far. Why again do we not get anything?

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
honknews.com

Who Will Receive the Final Stimulus Payments and How Much Will They Be?

Many of the Americans will still be getting the last stimulus payment and look forward with hopes for the same. Some citizens might even get their payments even after this round of the Fourth stimulus checks. The three rounds of stimulus check earlier were First, in April 2020 second, in...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Adjusted Gross Income#Covid#Social Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
chronicle99.com

California Residents Will Receive $1100 Stimulus Checks – Details Inside

More than 800,000 California residents will receive stimulus checks worth $575 million soon. Eligible residents will receive checks worth $1,100 each. The California government will issue these checks as a part of Golden State Stimulus II. The US Sun reports that the beneficiaries will receive payments through mails. The first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
287K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy