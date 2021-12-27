ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Native River heading for well-deserved retirement

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nts2m_0dWoOPHb00

Native River one of the most popular horses in training, has been retired after being pulled up in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner won 11 of his 24 chase starts, amassing over £1million in prize-money for his owners, Garth and Anne Broom, and giving the Colin Tizzard yard some of their greatest days to date.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said: “He’s been an absolute legend for us all. His wins in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Hennessy and the Coral Welsh Grand National were all massive, memorable days for Garth and Anne and the whole team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSQxh_0dWoOPHb00
Colin Tizzard with Native River during his Gold Cup homecoming ( Mark Kerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“He’s a lovely character, and has been a special horse to train. He will now enjoy a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Winner of the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in 2016, he went on to land the Coral Welsh National the same season, before finishing a fine third to Sizing John in the 2017 Gold Cup.

But it was the following year that he tasted glory at Cheltenham, powering up the hill to beat Might Bite by four and a half lengths.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Native River one of four looking for a second Welsh National

Top-weight Native River heads 30 horses confirmed for the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow on Sunday. Colin Tizzard’s 11-year-old took the prize in 2016 and the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero is one of four past winners of the Welsh National among the confirmations. The others are stablemate Elegant...
ANIMALS
newschain

Welsh National repeat in Native River’s sights

Native River will make one last bid to win the Coral Welsh Grand National on Monday, as the former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner will be retired at the end of the season, according to connections. One of the most popular horses in training, the 11-year-old will tackle handicap company for...
SPORTS
newschain

Murphy looking to Brewin’Upastorm to realise Relkeel plan

Brewin’Upastorm will take on six rivals in the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Olly Murphy’s representative impressed on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree and the trainer is keen to see if he can replicate that form on his return to a track where he unstead Richard Johnson in the 2020 Arkle Chase.
SPORTS
newschain

Jack Kennedy ’50-50′ for weekend mounts

Whether Jack Kennedy rides this weekend is “50-50”, according to Gordon Elliott. Kennedy has only just returned from over six weeks on the sidelines with a broken arm, the latest in a long line of lengthy injury setbacks for the Gold Cup-winning jockey. Kennedy had two winners at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Cheltenham Gold Cup
newschain

The Glancing Queen aiming to reign for King in Dipper

The Glancing Queen will bid to give trainer Alan King his third Paddy Power Novices’ Chase – better known as the Dipper Novices’ Chase – in five years at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. No fewer than nine runners are scheduled to line up for...
SPORTS
newschain

History-maker Blackmore proved shining light in 2021

It has been another eventful 12 months for racing – both on and off the track. Rachael Blackmore rightly took the headlines on it, following her stunning effort at Cheltenham and historic Grand National success, while Charlie Appleby enjoyed an incredible few months on the Flat. The Robbie Dunne bullying case saw the year conclude on a low note, and back in February racing was rocked when a picture of Gordon Elliott sat on a dead horse emerged on social media.
WORLD
newschain

First Flow poised for Clarence House clash with Shishkin and co

First Flow is on course to defend his crown in the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 22. Kim Bailey’s charge was unfancied at 14-1 last year, but floored 11-8 favourite Politologue by seven lengths after being prominent throughout in the Grade One feature. Having made a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gerald Mosse working towards training goal

Globetrotting veteran jockey Gerald Mosse is planning to take up training with a provisional aim of sending out his first runners in 2023. The Frenchman has won headline races all across the world, lifting almost every Group One title in his native country and in Britain completing the King’s Stand and Nunthorpe double aboard Nuclear Debate in 2000.
SPORTS
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood forced to isolate for fourth Ashes Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after a new case of Covid-19 in the touring party.Daily PCR testing has been taking place since an outbreak within the group – which numbers more than 60, including players, staff and family – and a seventh positive has now emerged.Silverwood himself has tested negative but has been identified as a close contact of the family member who returned a positive test.Our Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test.#Ashes...
SPORTS
newschain

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney. Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel, fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.
SPORTS
newschain

Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle. Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.“Listen,...
SPORTS
newschain

Fundraiser prepares to run a marathon every day in 2022

A fundraiser is limbering up for a marathon year as he prepares to run 26.2 miles every day of 2022. Gary McKee, 52, hopes to raise £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria by taking on his biggest challenge yet. He said: “I’ve been...
CHARITIES
The Independent

The return of sport in 2021: the incredible highs and absolute lows

In March 2020, when images of piled-up coffins in northern Italy started appearing on the news, and videos trickled through of people singing from their balconies, the last thing on my mind was sport.How could anyone consider the temporary pausing of sporting events as the most important thing in a time when people were dying, and we still had no idea what we were dealing with? Those early weeks and months were frightening and deeply uncertain, and the Tour de France, Olympics and Euros were not what most of us were thinking about. Sport seemed, then, unimportant.But as the old...
SPORTS
Robb Report

A Legendary London Antiques Store Is Now Selling Its Wares at Rowing Blazers

Since its 2017 founding, Rowing Blazers has partnered with idiosyncratic brands ranging from Warm & Wonderful to Murray’s Toggery Shop, making their wares newly accessible to fresh audiences. Its latest dalliance is with The Armoury of St. James’s, a London shop specializing in military antiques, regimental brooches, royal presentation items and other Anglophilic treasures. “The Armoury of St. James’s is the kind of place you’d see in a film or read about in a book but, even then, you wouldn’t believe it exists in real life—at least not quite so perfectly. But it does!” Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson tells Robb...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy