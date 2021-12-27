Native River heading for well-deserved retirement

Native River one of the most popular horses in training, has been retired after being pulled up in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner won 11 of his 24 chase starts, amassing over £1million in prize-money for his owners, Garth and Anne Broom, and giving the Colin Tizzard yard some of their greatest days to date.

Assistant trainer Joe Tizzard said: “He’s been an absolute legend for us all. His wins in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Hennessy and the Coral Welsh Grand National were all massive, memorable days for Garth and Anne and the whole team.

Colin Tizzard with Native River during his Gold Cup homecoming ( Mark Kerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“He’s a lovely character, and has been a special horse to train. He will now enjoy a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Winner of the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury in 2016, he went on to land the Coral Welsh National the same season, before finishing a fine third to Sizing John in the 2017 Gold Cup.

But it was the following year that he tasted glory at Cheltenham, powering up the hill to beat Might Bite by four and a half lengths.

