Co-Founders Steven Welles and Patrick Paul, as well as the entire team at Ikos Holdings Inc., said they did everything they could to keep the company running. But pandemic-induced hardships in the rental and housing markets ultimately forced the Pittsburgh-based online platform for landlords and real estate owners to announce that it would be "winding down operations" come Dec. 31, according to a letter sent to company shareholders.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO