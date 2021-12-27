Mental Wellness Monday: End-of-the-year anxiety

As the year comes to an end, the holiday season rolls around. It’s one of the busiest and most popular times of the year. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, the holidays are a time to get together with friends and family to celebrate everything you’re most thankful for in life. However, the business and stress of the holidays impact your mental health in ways that you might not have thought about before. The holidays involve gatherings with friends and family, gift-giving, cooking and baking, traveling, and so much more. It may be an enjoyable time for many, but all of the stress from the holidays can make mental health struggles much worse.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO