Fun STEM Projects For Your Kids With SpinMaster!

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kids are home from school for a little while longer,...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

WWLP 22News

Use the winter solstice to have fun with your kids

(Mass Appeal) – The winter solstice officially happens tomorrow morning, December 21st at 10:59am and it can be a great learning time for kids. Dr. Megan Allen, founder of the Community Classroom is here with some things to get kids involved. https://thecommunityclassroom.com/at-home-learning-tips/what-exactly-is-the-winter-solstice/
KIDS
Macomb Daily

‘Bananas for Turtle’ teaches kids in a fun way

PuppetART Theater presents the youth play “Bananas for Turtle,” a live marionette performance with original music, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, in the Jazz Café at Music Hall, 350 Madison St., Detroit. “Bananas for Turtle” speaks humorously to issues of early childhood, as a group of jungle buddies (Monkey, Parrot, Python and Elephant) wait for their friend Turtle while exploring their views of the world — language, sizes and shapes, word meanings, hygiene, social interactions, polite behavior, physical activity and identity. Tickets are $10 per child, $15 adult. Visit puppetart.org/banana-for-turtle for details.
DETROIT, MI
komando.com

A fun and screen-free way to teach your kids the U.S. map

There’s a ton of competition for your kids’ attention between colorful apps and fast-paced cartoons. Sometimes, it can be downright challenging to tear them away from the screen. Luckily, many creative activities don’t require an internet connection. Take coloring, for example. Sure, you can set down a...
KIDS
Eyewitness News

Toys Teach Kids About STEM

Learning does not have to be boring! There are toys that are fun and help teach kids about science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM. Jackie Cucco from The Toy Insider is sharing cool STEM toys your kids will love. To find these toys and many more visit thetoyinsider.com.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinmaster#Spin Master
momblogsociety.com

Safe, Fun, Productive Activities Kids Can Do from Home

After months of living through a pandemic, many parents need more activities for their kids that are safe, productive, and enjoyable. As the winter weather turns cold again and people spend more time indoors, here are a few ideas for ways to keep busy. 1. Online Coding Classes. If your...
KIDS
Click2Houston.com

This astronaut galaxy projector is fun for kids and adults alike

While space exploration opens up to a lucky few, it’s still not an option for most people. That doesn’t mean that the rest of us can’t enjoy some of the magic that the universe has to offer – right here on our home planet and even in the comfort of our own homes. The Astro Alan Galaxy Projector is an astronaut-inspired light that recreates the beauty of the cosmos indoors.
ELECTRONICS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

3 Tips to Sneak into Your Kids Soccer Fun

If you are a parent, when you think of kids playing soccer, you may end up thinking of the time you spent on the sideline. Those sideline hours aren’t always cheering on the team. Many of those hours are packing bags, arranging water and snacks, driving, watching practice, running to get something forgotten…
SOCCER
Lifehacker

Hand These Home Maintenance Projects Over to Your Kids

Kids are natural-born helpers. If there’s a job to do around the house, chances are good they’re willing to pitch in and help. We’ve got an age-by-age guide to kids’ chores, but they also love to assist on the occasional DIY home improvement project. Here are a few kid-friendly home maintenance projects you can hand over to your kids with minimal supervision needed.
KIDS
NorthEast Times

Christmas fun for kids

The annual Roxanne’s Run was back on Sunday afternoon at American Legion Cpl. John Loudenslager Post 366, 7976 Oxford Ave., in Fox Chase. Roxanne Schroeder, family and friends organize the party, with a big help from the Bucks County HellRaisers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Kids chanted, “Santa,” when a...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
A-Town Daily News

Fun and eco-friendly winter activities for kids

– When it’s cold out, there’s a tendency to bundle up and stay inside. In addition to movie marathons and reading books, here are a few fun ideas to stay entertained indoors with your kids. Reuse paper to make snowflakes. Have any old handouts from school? Reuse paper...
KIDS
pix11.com

Future of Play: Entertain kids with fun, educational experiments

Beat winter break boredom with some fun, educational experiments to entertain your kids while they’re home from school. Spin Master, the children’s entertainment company behind “Paw Patrol,” kinetic sand and Rubix Cube, has developed a new website called “Future of Play.”. It’s full of free...
KIDS
oceancity.com

Easter Art & Craft Show & Kids Fun Fair

Art & Craft Show: Artists and crafters displaying unique and creative handcrafted items including photography, jewelry, lawn and garden decor, wearable art, & more!. Easter Kids Fun Fair: Continuous activities, games, contests, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, magic & juggling shows, & more!. $5.00 Adults.
LIFESTYLE
ourquadcities.com

Community Quilt Project will be sew much fun

The Davenport Public Library is offering a project sew fun, you won’t want to quilt doing it!. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert at sewing, the library invites you to participate in its Community Quilt Project. Use books, reading or community as the theme to create your...
DAVENPORT, IA
ccsoh.us

Turning a Classic Christmas Song into a STEM Project at Easthaven Elementary School

December 17, 2021 -- On an unseasonably mild day for December, Brenda Engram’s Pre-Kindergarten class was outside on the big grassy field next to the playground figuring out the principles of flight. Lift, gravity, thrust, and drag might be advanced for these four and five-year-olds, but it’s never too early to teach students critical thinking.
COLUMBUS, OH
country1037fm.com

Sending Your Kids To College

Shout out to the many households who are adjusting to your kid living away from home and on-campus. It’s not easy saying goodbye, but you get used to the unanswered text and calls you might be experiencing. When my kids when off to school I danced in joy, but held their baby pictures in my hands as I waltzed across the floor. The best states for college students living off campus is going to be in a few rankings, but in our neck of the woods of North Carolina, it looks like Virginia came in above us.
COLLEGES
spectrumnews1.com

Program helps Wisconsin kids build robots, learn about STEM

MILWAUKEE — For some kids, learning about math and science is the most boring part of their school day. For others, it sparks a part of their imagination they never knew existed. Young students across the country and in Wisconsin are broadening their interest in science, technology, engineering and...
WISCONSIN STATE
yorkpa.org

Indoor Fun For Kids

Trying to keep the kiddos busy this winter without having to shiver in the cold? We have you covered with plenty of places to hang out, have fun, and keep toasty warm in York County. Keystone Kidspace. York’s legacy of making is alive and well at Keystone Kidspace. This new,...
YORK COUNTY, PA

