LAPWAI - The Nez Perce National Historical Park held Saturday movie matinees in December, but due to projector difficulties, the movies had to be shown on a large screen television rather than the auditorium screen. Visitors requested a re-showing on the larger screen as soon as possible. Breakheart Pass will be shown on Saturday, January 8 and Pillars of the Sky will show on Saturday, January 29. Showtimes for both films will be at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM in the visitor center auditorium. These events are free, and seating is limited to 40 people.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO