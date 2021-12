Dec. 30—On the surface, it would seem a stretch to portray the final two games of the Seahawks' season as being of vital importance to quarterback Russell Wilson. After all, the best-case scenario would be a 7-10 record for the Seahawks, and that would still qualify as a dismal failure for everyone involved. And one can also make the case that Wilson doesn't really have anything to prove as he nears the end of his 10th season as the Seahawks' signal caller.

