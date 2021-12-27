Mavericks odds: How to bet the depleted Mavs at Blazers game

The NBA is a complete mess right now with the coronavirus tearing through the league, sidelining more than 100 players, forcing teams to sign replacements ranging from old favorites like Isiah Thomas to 2K auto-generated players. (Charlie Brown Jr.? Good grief) The Mavs have not escaped this fate, with Luka being the most recent player added to the list. Through the chaos, the Mavs are still winning games, staying around .500 even with Luka and Porzingis' missing time. Brunson and KP both scored 27 single-handedly making a competitive Christmas game against the fully healthy Utah Jazz, third in the West. Brunson has been the only consistent player the past few weeks with Doncic and KP missing time, constantly running the offense, and being the only Maverick ball handler I have any sort of trust in. I’ve come to the conclusion that Doncic, Porzingis, and Brunson are the only players on the roster that matter and everyone else could be replaced and the Mavs would pretty much be the exact same team.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO