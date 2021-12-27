ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks odds: How to bet the depleted Mavs at Blazers game

By lukeaskew
Mavs Moneyball
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mavericks have dropped four of their last five games and are still without Luka Doncic. But these last few games have been incredibly fun to watch. Jalen Brunson is balling. The replacement guys are bringing tons of energy night in and night out. It’s been an absolute blast from the...

Mavs Moneyball

3 things to watch as the Mavericks visit the Kings

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of one of the most feel good wins of the season, versus the Portland Trailblazers. The team moved the ball incredibly well and dissected the porous Portland defense. Hopefully they will be able to do the same, against a Sacramento Kings defense which doesn’t exactly remind anyone of the Bad Boys Pistons defensively.
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Mavericks against the struggling Sacramento Kings

Boban Marjanovic and recently signed Brandon Knight are the latest players forced to sit out due to Health and Safety protocols. To replace them, the team has signed Isaiah Thomas. Thomas is unlikely to start or see significant minutes but his signing is an indication of how hard the team has been hit. The Mavericks are coming off of a fun and spirited effort against the lowly Portland Trail Blazers and look to keep the good times rolling against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are relatively healthy but have lost 4 straight games and 5 out of their last 6.
Mavs Moneyball

The roster is talent-poor, asset-poor, and very replaceable

The NBA is a complete mess right now with the coronavirus tearing through the league, sidelining more than 100 players, forcing teams to sign replacements ranging from old favorites like Isiah Thomas to 2K auto-generated players. (Charlie Brown Jr.? Good grief) The Mavs have not escaped this fate, with Luka being the most recent player added to the list. Through the chaos, the Mavs are still winning games, staying around .500 even with Luka and Porzingis' missing time. Brunson and KP both scored 27 single-handedly making a competitive Christmas game against the fully healthy Utah Jazz, third in the West. Brunson has been the only consistent player the past few weeks with Doncic and KP missing time, constantly running the offense, and being the only Maverick ball handler I have any sort of trust in. I’ve come to the conclusion that Doncic, Porzingis, and Brunson are the only players on the roster that matter and everyone else could be replaced and the Mavs would pretty much be the exact same team.
Mavs Moneyball

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

THE STORY: The Kings have won just three of their last ten and the Mavericks are playing .500 basketball over their last ten. It’s another late game that we have to endure with a roster of only partial NBA quality. HOWEVER, these last few games have been pretty fun,...
Mavs Moneyball

3 takeaways from the Mavericks’ 95-94 loss in Sacramento

The Mavericks played a wild, back and forth game but came up short in a heartbreaking 95-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night in Sacramento. A big 13-point final period from Kristaps Porzingis put Dallas in position to take home a win, but a last second three from Chimezie Metu sealed Dallas’ fate and pushed the Mavericks back to two games below .500.
Mavs Moneyball

Stats rundown: 3 stats from the Mavericks last second loss to the Kings

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings 95-94. This was a weird game. The Mavericks got out to an early lead, got down double digits, and regained the lead for the majority of the fourth quarter. Then Chimezie Metu made a wide open corner three at the buzzer to win the game for the Kings.
Mavs Moneyball

Isaiah Thomas to join the Dallas Mavericks, per report

According to a report from the Athletic’s Shams Charania, free agent Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Mavericks and should be with them tonight in Sacramento. Charania does not note whether or not it’s a 10 day hardship exception signing, but given the rash of COVID issues the Mavericks have dealt with this month, it seems likely this is the case.
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
thefocus.news

Draymond Green reveals NBA's biggest trash-talker - and it's not who you'd think

The Golden State Warriors forward is a notorious smack-talker, and widely considered one of the best in the NBA. However, Draymond Green recently revealed the league’s surprise trash-talker – and it’s not who you’d expect. Draymond Green is widely recognised as one of the most passionate...
