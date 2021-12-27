ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton man indicted on 7 charges including murder

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEszX_0dWoMjup00

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was charged with the murder of Layton White in Gettysburg on Dec. 19.

1992 Dayton Christmas killings: Laura Taylor to have parole hearing

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate , Eric Martin made an initial appearance in court via video conference only hours after witnesses say he shot White before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested in Troy.

Martin was indicted on seven felony counts including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, burglary, weapons under disability and two counts of trespass in a habitation, according to the Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Martin’s arraignment is set for Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Riverside man sentenced, set fire to his mother and her home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, a Riverside man was sentenced to serve at least nine years in prison after setting fire to his mother and her home on Mother’s Day. 27-year-old Jonathan Michael Lambes was sentenced after being convicted of setting fire to his mother and her home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WDTN

Police investigating shooting at Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in Dayton Thursday night. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Brant Meadows Drive just after 9 p.m. The back door of the apartment complex at the location was shot at. No injuries were reported. Police […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Owensby files new lawsuit against Dayton, two officers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A paraplegic man who was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Dayton has filed a new lawsuit against the City of Dayton and two police officers. Clifford Owensby filed a lawsuit Wednesday that claims the officers used excessive force and unlawfully arrested him. It also claims the officers […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Municipal Court clerk sworn in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new Dayton Municipal Court clerk was sworn in on Dec. 30. Marty Gehres, the new Dayton Municipal Court clerk, was sworn in at 3 p.m. at the Dayton Municipal Court, courtroom 1B. According to the Dayton Municipal Court, Judge Daniel Gehres, law director Barbra Doseck and court-elect Marty Gehres will […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Troy, OH
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Gettysburg, OH
WDTN

Woman charged with drug trafficking in Preble County

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Richmond, Indiana is in the Preble County Jail after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday 35-year-old Heather Parks of Richmond, IN was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Barron Street for a traffic […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Semi flips on Keowee Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after a semi flipped on its side in Dayton Thursday. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. on South Keowee Street under U.S. 35. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a semi flipped on its side. The driver was injured in the crash but their condition is not known […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Daily Advocate#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Loveland man arrested for setting off illegal fireworks

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of mystery booms setting Miami Township residents on edge, police have arrested the man responsible for the disturbance. Mike Mills, Chief of Police for the Miami Township PD said that these booms had been the cause of hundreds of complaints, most of which were during the early evening […]
LOVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

‘Dayton Strong’ heart taken down for cleaning, relocation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two years after the Oregon District shooting, the ‘Dayton Strong’ heart has come down from the front of Ned Pepper’s bar, but this Dayton symbol is not gone forever. On August 4, 2019, a gunman killed 9 and injured 27. After the shooting, messages of ‘Dayton Strong’ went up around the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

5 injured after car reported stolen hits RTA bus

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people have been injured in a crash involving a car and an RTA bus around 3 p.m. on Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the RTA bus was at a stop sign when a car driving at a high rate of speed hit the bus at the intersection […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Piqua NYE fireworks return for 2nd year

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua plans to celebrate the new year with a bang on Friday with the return of its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show. The City of Piqua said in a Facebook post that this display will begin at midnight on December 31, as we move to 2022. Piqua presented this show in […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

URS vans grounded by catalytic converter thefts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services has been hit by catalytic converter thefts, a loss that affects more than simple repairs. Dennis Grant, CEO of URS said that this is the second time this year the parts were stolen from their fleet of 15-passenger vans. Last time, they calculated the loss to be $2,500 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton prepares to welcome new mayor, commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mayor Nan Whaley steps down from office, Dayton prepares to welcome a new mayor to lead the city. On Monday, January 3, Dayton Mayor-Elect Jeffery Mims, Jr. will take the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor. The ceremony will take place at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 East […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Stay safe on NYE with a free ride home in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As 2022 rapidly approaches, many people are excited to celebrate the new year with a drink or two, or more. Montgomery County wants to help you stay safe while you enjoy the night and keep drunk drivers off the streets this New Year’s Eve. Montgomery County’s ArriveSafe program will provide […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

18-year-old killed, woman seriously injured in Clark County crash

Correction: An earlier edition of this article incorrectly named one of the drivers. The drivers involved were Matthew Funk and Sharon Redmon. This issue has been corrected. CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Old Columbus Road east of […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy