Still looking for that picture book you loved as a kid? Try asking Instagram

By Rachel Treisman
wwno.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonear Fatemi was on the hunt for a children's book she had loved as a kid in the 1980s. She remembered so many vivid details: the family in the book ate lima beans, the dad had a bushy mustache, the cat's name was "Dog." She could recall every detail, it seemed,...

www.wwno.org

Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Alex Guarnaschelli's Nostalgic Throwback

Alex Guarnaschelli has emerged as one of the top cooking personalities in America. According to the chef's website, Guarnaschelli now counts herself as an Iron Chef, has appeared on a variety of cooking shows, including "Chopped," as a judge, and has led Michelin-ranked restaurants across the world. While the personality has risen to stardom, she hasn't forgotten her roots and decided to show them off in a recent social media post.
INTERNET
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for January

- - - 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar (Algonquin, Jan. 4) Newspaper accounts of defiant women in India inspired journalist-turned-writer Umrigar's novel, which considers the privilege of choosing the person you love. Journalist Smita Agarwal hasn't lived in Mumbai since her teens. Arriving to report on the tragic story of Meena Mustafa, a Hindu woman whose marriage to a Muslim man incited a murder, she finds tension between cultures in ways she never expected.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

Use Christmas Song Lyrics For Instagram Captions With Pics You Fa La La La Love

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with family and friends, but, from time to time, it's harmless to sneak away and catch up on social media. After all, it's so tempting to update your followers on all the presents you've received, memories you’ve made with family, and sweet mistletoe kisses you’ve gotten from your partner. The perfect photo is going to require a festive caption, and these Christmas song lyrics for holiday Instagram captions will instantly have your followers hitting the “like” button.
INTERNET
drinkhacker.com

Book Review: 101 Craft and World Whiskies To Try Before You Die

No one gets out of here alive, but Ian Buxton most certainly wants to make sure we’ve had our fill before shuffling off this mortal coil. In fact, one could reach the conclusion that it is his life’s mission. The author of 101 World Whiskies to Try Before You Die, 101 Gins to Try Before You Die, 101 Rums to Try Before You Die, 101 Legendary Whiskies You’re Dying to Try and 101 Whiskies That Will Kill You if You Try Them (I made that one up) and other engaging titles not involved in the art of indexing 101 items has established one heck of a bibliography listing off things we all need to try before our taste buds and major organs cease to function. And to his credit, he does it quite well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Amy Sedaris
bookriot.com

20 of the Best Picture Books You’ve Never Heard Of

As a former children’s librarian, I’ve read a lot of picture books. Some, I return to again and again, whether for story time or for my own enjoyment (listen, while Penguin Problems doesn’t work for a large group of babies and toddlers, I love that book; it’s hilarious). Many of those books are old standards or popular new picture books that people with children in their lives — and even those without — have heard of. They’re your Jerry Pinkneys, your Eric Carles, your Anna Dewdneys, your Ellen Stoll Walshes. All of these are popular for a reason. Often, they worm their ways into children’s heads with verbal repetition or rhyming, mesmerizing rhythm, bold or interesting illustrations, or interactive elements. Adults may appreciate the book’s artistry, clever turns of phrase, great plot and character development, and even subtle nods to their readership. For this list we’ll move beyond the old standbys and discover 20 of the best picture books you’ve never heard of.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mprnews.org

Ask a Bookseller: Loved the movie? Try reading 'Dune'

Isaac Frankel of Peregrine Book Company in Prescott, Ariz., has fond memories of picking his father's copy of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel "Dune" off the shelf and reading it for the first time. Now, he says he's seen a huge interest in the “Dune” series since the new film version came out this fall.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Voices of Monterey Bay

The Books We Loved in 2021

All in all, 2021 was another awful year with an awful pandemic and a bunch of awful deniers making awful declarations and calling it patriotism and religion. But at least we had our books. “Books are a uniquely portable magic,” according to Steven King. The pandemic gave many of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

Have an Instagram account for your pet? Love sharing funny animal videos? You're part of the cute economy

Was one of the last DMs you received on Instagram a video of ducklings wearing flowers for hats, or floating in a sink full of water? An overly zealous cockapoo dancing on the couch with his human? A husky throwing a temper tantrum because he couldn’t come indoors? If sharing cute animal content is your love language, you’re not alone — you are part of a bigger cultural phenomenon called the cute economy. The cute economy is not only a network of cute content that people participate in making, sharing and circulating but also a multibillion-dollar business due to creators’ ability...
PETS
wbaa.org

Book Review: Look At This If You Love Great Art

"Life's too short for bad art, these choices really matter," says Chloë Ashby on the cover of "Look At This If You Love Great Art," her critical curation of 100 essential artworks. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
bookriot.com

35 Ways to Say “I Love You”: Short Romantic Book Quotes for Love Letters, Wedding Speeches, and Cute Events

Are you looking for romantic book quotes that help you say “I love you?” If so, you have come to the right place. Romance writers melt hearts every day with novels exploring love, so why not look to them for inspiration. From quoting love poems to Shakespeare, there are a lot of options for opening the right speech, wedding invite, love letter, etc., but what is important is finding the right quote for you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
MOVIES
Taylor Daily Press

Princess Delphine opens a book, Junior Blankarte is looking for love and people with young dementia open a restaurant: This is one spring

In the three-part series Delphine: My story Princess Delphine of Saxe-Coburg tells her life story for the first time on television. She testifies about all the phases and emotions she has been through and provides her own photo archive and family albums. The floor was also given to her partner, mother, friends, lawyers and palace staff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Man Looking for Love Puts Up a Billboard Asking for a Date

Dating sites not working out for you? Try buying a billboard. Let me just say, I hate dating. That is for 100% a fact because I suck at it. I cannot maintain a text conversation to save my life and that is pretty much how you meet people nowadays. Maybe I need to do what this guy did in Bertram, Texas. His name is Jim Bays and he recently moved into the area.
TEXAS STATE
wwno.org

The romantic drama has never been what makes 'Insecure' so good

Spoilers for the series finale of Insecure ahead. In the end, Lawrence was Issa's Mr. Big. Ok, that's a bit simplistic – on Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw and Big's on-again-off again relationship is far more dysfunctional and manipulative than the one between Insecure's Issa and Lawrence could ever be. In Season 1, Issa cheats on Lawrence, but he isn't putting in any effort to the relationship, either, and they both suck at communicating, so the damage is applied fairly equally from either side.
TV SERIES

