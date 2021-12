Dwayne Johnson has publicly rejected Vin Diesel's request for him to return to the Fast & Furious franchise amid their feud, telling CNN there's "no chance" he'll come back. Diesel in a November Instagram post asked Johnson to appear in the upcoming 10th Fast & Furious film as his character of Hobbs, writing, "You must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play." Diesel and Johnson have been in a feud for years, and Johnson previously said he would not come back to the series after he didn't appear in the most recent entry, F9.

