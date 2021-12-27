Save up to 60% on Michael Kors purses—plus an extra 15% during this bonus sale

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Whether you're just looking for a few cute plates and bowls to spruce up your holiday gatherings, or are redecorating an entire room, Overstock is a great way to find all the pieces you're looking for for less. And right now, Overstock's Christmas clearance sale has thousands of items on sale, with some discounted up to 70% off. And as an added bonus, you'll get free shipping on anything you order. This sale is only valid until Monday, Dec. 20, so act fast.
Comments / 0