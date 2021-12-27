ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King Seems to Confirm Cuffe Biden Owens Breakup After 2 Months of Marriage

 4 days ago

This whirlwind romance appears to have come...

Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
Us Weekly

Meghan King Said She Felt Like She Was ‘Married for a Million Years’ Before Cuffe Owens Split

Happier times — or a sign of trouble? Meghan King reflected on how settled she felt with husband Cuffe Owens just weeks before announcing their split. “We feel like we’ve been married for a million years (thanks to marrying later in life and with a lot of history and, well, kids) so a two month anniversary staycation was called for,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on December 3. “We sent the kids to stay at grandma and grandpa’s, we got a hotel 3 miles from our house, and I slipped into the pajamas I’ve been waiting to wear for a special occasion.”
bravotv.com

Meghan King Addresses Report About the Reason for Her Split with Cuffe Owens

Meghan King is speaking out on a recent report about the reason for her breakup with Cuffe Owens. Following the news that Meghan and Cuffe had split after a little more than two months of marriage, E! News ran a report on Tuesday, December 28 from a source that claimed the breakup "had to do with distance" since Meghan lives in Missouri with the three children she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds (5-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes), and Cuffe is an attorney based in Los Angeles.
Us Weekly

Meghan King Makes Subtle Change to Her Social Media After Confirming Split From Husband Cuffe Owens

Blank slate. Meghan King made a small — but significant — tweak to her social media presence after confirming her split from husband Cuffe Owens. The 37-year-old Bravo alum removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio after previously wiping the lawyer’s last name from her account. (She updated her name to Meghan King Owens on the social media platform following the duo’s October nuptials.)
Us Weekly

Kelly Dodd Clarifies Contest About Predicting the End of Meghan King’s Marriage to Cuffe Owens

Clearing the air. Kelly Dodd addressed running a contest that predicted the end of her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Meghan King‘s marriage to Cuffe Owens. “It’s not as bad as it sounds! Wishing Meghan happiness and a fresh start in the new year …” Dodd, 46, tweeted on Monday, December 27, alongside a link to her interview with The Sun about the split.
Page Six

Meghan King thanks fans for support following Cuffe Biden Owens split

Meghan King is feeling grateful following her split from Cuffe Biden Owens after two months of marriage. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 37, thanked her fans and followers for their support via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Thank you all for your messages,” she wrote. “Thank...
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Had A Contest With Her Podcast Listeners Predicting When Meghan King’s Marriage Will End; She Sent A Prize To The Winner

At this point, I think it’s a well known fact that Kelly Dodd has no bottom. And for someone who claims that she’s “happier” now that she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County, she just can’t stop talking about it. But let’s face it – what else would Kelly do? She’s gotta have […] The post Kelly Dodd Had A Contest With Her Podcast Listeners Predicting When Meghan King’s Marriage Will End; She Sent A Prize To The Winner appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Meghan King Claims She Is Focusing On Her Kids As Her New Year's Resolution Following Short-Lived Marriage With Cuffe Owens

Following her recent breakup from Cuffe Biden Owens after the pair's short-lived marriage, Meghan King is giving all of her attention to her kids. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum — who confirmed the shocking split earlier this week — took to Instagram on Thursday, December 30 to share her new priorities heading into the upcoming new year.
BET

Porsha Williams And Fiancé Simon Guobadia Set A Date For Their Upcoming Wedding

Wedding bells are soon to be ringing for Porsha Williams!. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé, businessman Simon Guobadia has set a date for the wedding, with a bit of push from Williams' family, of course. "I did not [have a date], and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, 'That man wants to marry you, what are you going to do?' She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention, and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family," Williams told Extra at the People's Choice Awards.
CinemaBlend

Why Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Reportedly Decided To Call It Quits On Their Engagement

The Vanderpump Rules love saga between James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss has been one for the books, but like others, it wasn't meant to last. The super outspoken DJ and the former pageant queen with severe anxiety met at a New Year's Eve party that Kennedy worked five years ago and have been together ever since, with Leviss even being brought into the TV fold on the Bravo network. In fact, while filming the show Kennedy popped the big question at a “Rachella”-themed proposal in May. (And he had a little help from matriarch Lisa Vanderpump herself.) Unfortunately, though, the couple have since called it quits on their engagement, and it's supposedly because of a very serious change in their dynamic.
