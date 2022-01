Shawnee Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century recently welcomed new member Leslie Threatt McGuire of Salem. All women who can trace their lineage to the 1600’s are eligible for membership. For more information about Shawnee Chapter and NSCDXVIIC may contact Joy Upton at joyfulup396@gmail.com. Pictured (L to R) are Chapter President Doris Troutt, new member Leslie McGuire and Chapter Registrar Joy Upton.

SALEM, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO