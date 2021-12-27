ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square to be scaled back because of Covid

By Aaron Ginsburg
6sqft
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing last month that this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will return to maximum capacity, Mayor Bill de Blasio broke the news on Thursday that the celebration will be scaled back to protect attendees from the Omicron variant. Usually hosting 58,000 guests, the celebratory event will be reduced...

CBS New York

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
Daily News

Eric Adams becomes NYC’s 110th mayor amid Times Square party and COVID surge: ‘New York is back’

Let the grind begin. Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the helm amid an aggressively resurging pandemic with a long policy to-do list and a vow to turn the tide on decades of government “dysfunction.” Adams, whose campaign mantra was “stay focused, no distractions and grind,” is the second Black mayor in Big Apple history. ...
AFP

New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
CBS New York

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2’s John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held In Times Square Following New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...
CBS New York

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Street closures are in effect for a significant chunk of midtown Manhattan as NYPD ramps up security before tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Traffic is prohibited from 38th Street to 59th between 5th Avenue and 9th. Entrances at two Times Square subway stations are closed. The crowd at Times Square will be smaller than usual, but security will be extensive, as in year’s past. Uniformed and plainclothes police officers will be among the revelers. Radiation detectors and thousands of surveillance cameras are among the tools the NYPD is using to safeguard the event. “Including, but not limited to, magnetometers, explosive trace detection machines, heavy weapons and explosive detection canines,” said NYPD Assistant Chief of Counterterrorism Martine Materasso. “We’re in good shape, not just for here, but for all five corners of New York City to make sure we have enough officers on the street,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn-in as New York City’s 110th mayor in Times Square after the ball drops. CBSN New York will have live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony.
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
CBS New York

NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday. About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic. Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets. Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year. Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
CBS New York

NYPD Makes Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
Secret NYC

70 Magical Things To Do In NYC Before New Year’s Day

Holiday season is in full swing in NYC, and the festive spirit is palpable!. *As NYC goes through another surge of this pandemic, please check to make sure businesses on this list are open and follow any safety protocols. As a note, the city requires proof of full vaccination for indoor dining and activities, and encourages residents to get their booster shots to protect themselves against the Omicron variant. Stay safe, New York.*
The New York Times

New York City is Being Pummeled by Omicron

NEW YORK — One New York City subway line was suspended Wednesday, and five others were running with delays because so many workers were out sick. Twenty CityMD locations, where thousands of New Yorkers go to get tested for the coronavirus, were closed because of staffing shortages caused by the virus.
