Summit County rescue teams work through Christmas, rescues missing snowmobiler

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As most families enjoyed spending time with loved ones this Christmas weekend, search and rescue teams never stopped working to rescue folks trapped in the wilderness.

Summit County Search and Rescue teams helped out two different operations this weekend. On Christmas Eve, crews responded to reports of a missing snowmobiler in the Whitney Basin area.

Due to an oncoming storm, officials grew concerned. Teams headed out during white-out conditions throughout the night. After taking a much-needed rest, crews set out again on Christmas morning and were able to locate the missing snowmobiler.

(Courtesy of Summit County Search and Rescue)

Officials say the person was exhausted and sustained injuries after being exposed to freezing weather.

On Dec. 26, crews assisted South Summit EMS with a backcountry medical incident near the Pine Mountain cabin area in Weber Canyon.

Both cases ended successfully and victims were reunited with loved ones.

