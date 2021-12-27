How a David Letterman Suit Stunt Nearly Killed His Head Writer

David Letterman is a man that needs no further introduction. The retired host of The Late Show influenced the life and career of hundreds of prominent comedians and entertainers out there, including his Late Night successor Conan O’Brien, his The Late Show successor Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers. Talking about Letterman’s legacy, Conan O’Brien wrote a touching tribute to his mentor, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Like every comedian of my era, I watched Dave’s subversive, untamed morning show with delightful incredulity. The show didn’t last long, but quickly morphed into his late night program—and then Dave was really off to the races. Throughout college, everyone my age watched Dave and discussed his show the next day. The late night talk show had existed at that point for 30 years in more or less one form, but Dave and his writers completely re-invented the format. Dave’s show was that rare phenomenon: a big, fat show business hit that seemingly despised show business. Dave didn’t belong, and he had no interest in belonging. He amused himself, skewered clueless celebrity guests, and did strange, ironic comedic bits that no one had seen on television before. Everything about that show was surreal and off-kilter.” Letterman is a comedy legend, and his legacy requires a proper biopic. If movie execs decided to make a biopic about him tomorrow, here are a few casting choices to help them choose which actor to portray David Letterman in front of the camera.

