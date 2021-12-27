ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Uzbekistan taps new natural gas well

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country said it was hoping to realise the full potential of its natural resources. A new well tapped in southeast Uzbekistan could pave the way for more upstream work to realise...

www.naturalgasworld.com

AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil expects Q4 boost from higher natural gas

Higher natural gas and oil prices could increase earnings by $1.9bn from Q3. US supermajor ExxonMobil said December 30 it expects higher global natural gas prices could boost its Q4 2021 earnings by as much a $1.1bn, with higher crude prices contributing up to another $800mn in earnings. In a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Santos, Tamboran flow gas from Beetaloo wells

Tanumbirini 2H and Tanumbirini 3H wells in EP161 are currently de-watering and undergoing clean-up activities. Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) and Tanumbirini 3H (T3H) wells in EP161 in Beetaloo sub-basin have started flowing gas to the surface, Sydney-listed Tamboran Resources said on December 30. Gas flow follows the successful fracture stimulation across 11 and 10 stages in T2H and T3H wells, respectively,
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Output at China's Fuling shale gas field hits record

Fuling shale gas field, in central southwest China's Sichuan basin, became operational in 2014. Chinese state-run energy firm Sinopec has produced a record 7.1bn m3 of shale gas from the Fuling shale gas field during the January 1-December 28 period, up 7.1% year/year, Xinhua news agency reported on December 29.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Natural Gas ETFs Could Begin to Warm Up

Natural gas-related exchange traded funds could begin to heat up as colder weather forecasts help fuel heating demand. The United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEArca: UNG) has declined 35.8% over the past three months but was still up 41.7% over 2021. Meanwhile, Nymex natural gas futures are now hovering around $4.06 per million British thermal units, and prices spiked above $6 earlier in the year.
naturalgasworld.com

Despite short-term balance, global gas markets not out of the woods yet

Prices are moderating, and new supplies of LNG are headed to Europe to alleviate the supply emergency, but volatility remains an issue elsewhere. After a tumultuous week for TTF prices, which rose to and then tumbled from all-time highs of nearly $60/Mmbtu, the market is more balanced in the short term as a result of LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe.
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus to raise A$5.5mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy will raise A$5.5mn ($3.98mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on December 29. The company has announced a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom Neft, Lukoil in Yamal-Nenets JV

The companies teamed up to explore parts of the far north of Russia. Russian energy companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft said December 28 they formed a joint venture to develop oil and natural gas in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district. A $706mn transaction creates a joint venture to develop the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronas says oil demand recovery to remain fragile

The demand recovery remains fragile and uncertain due to the emergence of new COVID-19 variants that trigger fresh waves of lock-downs, it said. Malaysian state-owned energy company Petronas said on December 28 that oil demand recovery remains fragile due to the spread of the new COVID-19 variants. “The path towards...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas price falters after major rally

Henry Hub is drifting lower despite forecasts for inclement weather. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was inching lower early in the December 28 session despite the forecast for extreme cold for parts of the country. Now in the February contract, Henry Hub, the US benchmark, was...
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Aker BP OK'd for exploratory campaign off Norway

One wildcat and two appraisal wells will be drilled in the Norwegian waters of the North Sea. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) on December 28 gave Aker Bp consent to start exploratory work near the former East Frigg natural gas field. The NPD granted approval for three wells – 25/2-23B,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

AG&P starts work on LCNG station in south India

The LCNG station is the second in the state of Andhra Pradesh and third in South India. AG&P Pratham, a unit of Singapore-based AG&P, has started work on a liquefied compressed natural gas (LCNG) station in the state of Andhra Pradesh, AG&P said on December 27. The LCNG station is the second in the state and third in South India.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.S. natural gas rallies on forecasts for colder weather

U.S. natural gas futures rebounded nearly 9% to a three-week high following forecasts for colder weather over the next two weeks that could lift heating demand. Breaking through its 200-day moving average, nat gas (NG1:COM) for January delivery closed +8.8% at $4.06/MMBtu. Gas-focused equities finished broadly higher: SWN +6.1%, AR...
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

