Osceola County deputies search for missing woman in Kissimmee

Kissimmee, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County need your help to find a missing woman out of Kissimmee. They say Rebecca Joleyne Scholz was last seen around the Econolodge on West 192. She is described as a white female with blonde hair, green eyes, and is about 5′4′' weighing 150 pounds.

If you see her, please contact the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222

