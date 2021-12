The Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night after downing the Washington Wizards on the road on Sunday. Although the Raptors had a crowded injury report with nine players out, the Sixers still engaged in a close game. At one point, it seemed the Sixers were on their way to put Tuesday night's game to rest early, as they led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO