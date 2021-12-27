ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Clive Palmer tops list of most hated politicians in Australia ahead of Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce after spamming millions of voters with annoying text messages

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Clive Palmer has topped a list of the least-liked politicians in Australia ahead of Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce.

The United Australia Party founder and former member for Fairfax in Queensland received a net approval rating of minus 51 in a recent survey published by Nine Newspapers.

Only eight per cent of the 1,600 people surveyed across the nation had a positive view of the mining mogul while 59 per cent had a negative view of him.

Clive Palmer (pictured last month at a freedom rally in Brisbane) has topped a list of the least liked politicians with a net approval rating of -59 per cent

About 25 per cent said they had a neutral view of Mr Palmer while eight per cent did not know how he is, according to the survey by Resolve Strategic.

Mr Palmer has hit headlines during the pandemic by unsuccessfully challenging Western Australia's hard border, leading Premier Mark McGowan to publicly denounce him on several occasions.

The second least liked politician was Craig Kelly, the member for Hughes in south Sydney who defected from the Liberals to the UAP after advocating unproven Covid treatments and questioning the vaccines.

Mr Kelly, who is expected to lose his seat to the Liberals at the 2022 election, was viewed positively by just nine per cent.

A total of 34 per cent gave him a negative rating, leading to a net rating of minus-25 per cent while 23 per cent were neutral and 35 per cent had not heard of him.

Barnaby Joyce (pictured with his family) had a net rating of -29 per cent with 28 per cent neutral and 11 per cent not knowing who he is

In third place was Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce who was given a positive rating by only 16 per cent while 45 per cent had a negative view.

This gave him a net rating of minus-29 per cent with 28 per cent neutral and 11 per cent not knowing who he is.

Meanwhile Pauline Hanson was viewed positively by 21 per cent of voters and negatively by 46 per cent.

Her net rating of minus-25 per cent was better than both Mr Kelly and Mr Joyce.

A total of 27 per cent of voters were neutral towards Senator Hanson while only six per cent had not heard of her.

The federal election is due by May 2022 but could be held earlier if Prime Minister Scott Morrison choses.

Anthony Albanese needs a net gain of eight seats to win a Labor majority - but he will face strong resistance from Mr Morrison who wants to cling on to the electorates he has while trying to expand his ranks.

Pauline Hanson (pictured) was viewed positively by 21 per cent of voters and negatively by 46 per cent

The Liberal-National Coalition has 76 seats, the exact amount needed for a majority government, while Labor has 68.

The Liberals will lose the Perth seat of Stirling, which is being wiped off the map due to population change.

A new seat of Hawke to the north-west of Melbourne will likely fall to Labor, meaning Mr Albanese will need seven more to form a government in his own right.

Alternatively, he could win five and govern in minority with support from Greens member Adam Bandt and left-leaning independent Andrew Wilkie.

The second least liked politician was Craig Kelly (pictured), the member for Hughes in south Sydney who defected from the Liberals to the UAP after advocating unproven Covid treatments and questioning the vaccines

Daily Mail

Fired-up Barnaby Joyce blasts Annastacia Palaszczuk as 'dictatorial' for requiring PCR entry tests for visitors and says Omicron 'is not a big issue'

Barnaby Joyce has blasted Annastacia Palaszczuk for not removing test requirements for travellers entering Queensland. The Deputy Prime Minister said the Premier was acting like a dictator for refusing to budge as NSW residents continue to face huge testing queues. The NSW Government and the Federal Government are both urging...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Western Australia introduces even TOUGHER border restrictions - here's what you need to know about Mark McGowan's new rules

Western Australia has escalated its COVID-19 pandemic response with tougher border rules, banning Queenslanders and South Australians. From Friday at 6pm, the two states will be deemed 'extreme risk' with travellers not permitted into WA except in extraordinary circumstances. Premier Mark McGowan says both states had recorded significant COVID-19 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Cabinet papers 2001: how 'securitisation' became a mindset to dominate Australian politics for a generation

2001 was the final year of the Howard government’s second term in office. It began with the government on the political defensive, doing poorly in opinion polls, but ended with a third successive victory in November. Two epic political developments – the “Tampa crisis”, in which the government ordered Australian troops to board a foreign vessel carrying rescued asylum seekers to stop them landing on Australian soil, and the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States – were decisive in the government’s re-election. Tampa and September 11 remained influential factors in Australian politics for the next 20 years. These events...
AUSTRALIA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
