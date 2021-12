After the first half Thursday night, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team had reason for optimism. While the Roadrunners were leaving points behind at the free-throw line and struggling from beyond the arc (to the tune of 0-for-8), they trailed by just one point. They had stifled Cal State Fullerton's forwards with sheer physicality, holding the Titans to six points in the paint. If some balls started bouncing their way on offense, they could start to take control.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO