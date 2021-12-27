ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iba – Transparency Notification

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings) Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, December 27th, 2021, 18.30. Summary of the notification. IBA (Ion Beam Application),...

StreetInsider.com

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors. The Company announces that on 17 December 2021, in accordance with...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
BUSINESS
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jackson Sun

Take data breach notifications seriously

In the fifteen years that the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) has tracked data breaches, the record was 1,529 breaches in 2017. That number was surpassed in November of this year, with one month to go. The ITRC tracked 1,580 breaches through November, with notable recent breaches involving Costco, web hosting company GoDaddy, and stock trading platform Robinhood. Information compromised included full names, birthdates, user names and passwords, and credit card numbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Peerperform with a price target of $140.00 (from $275.00). The analyst comments "We started this year believing that DOCU would be able to maintain high growth on difficult pandemic comps and that the pandemic cohort would behave as previous ones. The third quarter performance broke that thesis and we now believe that there was likely a tremendous pull-forward of buying activity that has created a very tough growth comp for the company over the next few quarters. We have taken a stab at a fairly rigorous billings based waterfall model that we now believe points to growth rates of mid and low 20’s for the next two years. With Friday’s move down and the stock now trading at 8.5x EV/CY23 Revs, Why are we Downgrading? The answer is that in addition to adjusting our models, our conversations with management suggest that the GTM issues are likely to have a longer duration and thus we do not see a catalyst in the next few quarters for shares to re-rate higher. Furthermore, we believe that there is more risk to the downside given growth issues that cause meaningful de-ratings could compound (rep attrition increases, causing further headwinds to reset growth). Finally given management’s decision to further increase GTM investments, margins next year are likely to also be on a downward trajectory which we view as likely to further shake investor confidence around long term profitability. We remain bullish on the long-term digital signature and even the Agreement Cloud market opportunity but given de-rating in growth and lack of near term catalysts we move to the sidelines until evidence of rebounding execution is clear."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Country Increasing Emissions the Fastest

“Emissions” have become an environmental buzzword. CO2 emissions are a primary culprit in the trend of rapid global warming. The problem is so severe that governments have joined together to cut these emissions. The Paris Agreement is the most visible of these. And, in the U.S., President Biden has set a goal to reach carbon […]
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 18 April 2008) the Company allotted 528,039 Ordinary shares of 1 penny each (the "New Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 31 December 2021. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 79.21p per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 81.16p per Ordinary share less the dividend of 1.95p per Ordinary share.
