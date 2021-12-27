ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) PT Lowered to $25 at Mizuho Securities

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed lowered the price target on BridgeBio...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Stock Jumps 28% on FDA Approval of Recorlev

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares were trading more than 28% higher after-hours on Thursday following ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Market Perform

JMP Securities analyst Anrew Boone downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.00 (from $57.00). The analyst comments "Since we last wrote on LEU, the company's share price has declined significantly. We believe this reflects a reversal of non-fundamental trading in the company's shares. Given the company's current share price of $47.06 and our outlook for improved operating results in 2022, we are returning to a Buy rating. Additionally, we are increasing our price target from $57.00 to $58.00 to reflect the impact from the completion of the Preferred Stock redemption."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) PT Raised to $86 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna raised the price target on Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) to $86.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.50% to $251.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $245.89 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

