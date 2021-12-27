Sheriff’s office looking for good Samaritan who found, dropped off evidence

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking to talk to a woman who dropped off an item she found that happened to be a piece of important evidence in a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman dropped off the found item at the Stoughton Police Department on December 23. The item was later identified as something that is an “important” piece of evidence in a crime that was recently reported and is being actively investigated by the county sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office want to identify and speak with the woman who turned in the item. They say they are hoping she will reach out to them in hopes of getting more information that could help in the investigation. The woman is not a person of interest in the crime or associated with the original case in any way.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective William Hendrickson at 608-284-6848.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.