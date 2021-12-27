ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Sheriff’s office looking for good Samaritan who found, dropped off evidence

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gFbXg_0dWoJOkj00

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking to talk to a woman who dropped off an item she found that happened to be a piece of important evidence in a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says the woman dropped off the found item at the Stoughton Police Department on December 23. The item was later identified as something that is an “important” piece of evidence in a crime that was recently reported and is being actively investigated by the county sheriff’s office.

Detectives from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office want to identify and speak with the woman who turned in the item. They say they are hoping she will reach out to them in hopes of getting more information that could help in the investigation. The woman is not a person of interest in the crime or associated with the original case in any way.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective William Hendrickson at 608-284-6848.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Julie Potts
3d ago

What ever it is, I hope they're not putting her in danger, by posting this article. Shouldn't they have gotten this information when she brought it in?

Reply
5
Troy Fullerton
3d ago

good luck hopefully she will see this and come in and talk to someone on this God bless everyone and pray it comes to a close for someone

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man dies from injuries in Christmas Day motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. — A 23-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Christmas Day, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday. Joseph Waite, of Madison, died Thursday following the early afternoon crash in the 1500 block of Packers Avenue. The medical examiner’s office said it conducted a forensic examination of records on Thursday and that preliminary results show Waite died from crash-related injuries.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Stoughton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

1 in custody after firing crossbow at police officer in Wisconsin Dells, police say

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly fired a crossbow at a Wisconsin Dells police officer. Authorities said the incident happened after officers were dispatched around midnight to a residence for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers said they were confronted by a man who then barricaded himself and a woman...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Metro bus, vehicle collide on Whitney Way at Beltline; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — A Metro bus and a vehicle collided on Whitney Way at the Beltline Thursday night, knocking down a street lamp, police said. The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. In an incident report, police said the bus was heading south on Whitney Way facing a green light when a northbound vehicle turned through a red light to get onto the Beltline.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Child support worker arrested for allegedly taking bribes

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Investigators are probing whether a Milwaukee County child support worker cleared dozens of liens for unpaid support in exchange for bribes. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the worker was arrested in September at the county courthouse. An investigation is ongoing and prosecutors say they don’t expect to file charges until sometime next year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy