ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County man arrested for threatening to plant bomb at cellular phone store, deputies say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kinY5_0dWoJ8iM00
Donald Brown Mugshot (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Lake County after a man threatened to plant a bomb at a T-Mobile store in Lady Lake.

According to deputies, 73-year-old Donald Brown unlawfully entered the store on Dec. 22 after having previously been given a verbal trespass warning on Dec. 2.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said Brown had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

The victim told deputies that Brown was verbally abusive and screaming at the staff working in the store at the time.

According to deputies, there is surveillance video of the incident involving Brown.

Brown is being charged with trespassing of an occupied structure (after warning) and making a false report concerning planting a bomb.

Read: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

Brown was released from Lake County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Lake County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lady Lake, FL
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drone carrying marijuana crashes into Ohio house

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Drones make cool gifts, but not when they carry drugs and crash into your home. A drone carrying marijuana, cellphones and tobacco crashed into a north-central Ohio home on Monday, Richland County Sheriff Capt. Donald Zehner said. The flying object hit the home at about 10:30...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#County Jail#Cellular Phone#Stream Channel 9#Omicron
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Suspect in fatal Japan clinic fire dies in hospital

TOKYO — (AP) — The suspect in a fire in Japan that killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said Friday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder in the Dec. 17 fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka in western Japan. He died Thursday.
TOK, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy