Lake County man arrested for threatening to plant bomb at cellular phone store, deputies say

Donald Brown Mugshot (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Lake County after a man threatened to plant a bomb at a T-Mobile store in Lady Lake.

According to deputies, 73-year-old Donald Brown unlawfully entered the store on Dec. 22 after having previously been given a verbal trespass warning on Dec. 2.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said Brown had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

The victim told deputies that Brown was verbally abusive and screaming at the staff working in the store at the time.

According to deputies, there is surveillance video of the incident involving Brown.

Brown is being charged with trespassing of an occupied structure (after warning) and making a false report concerning planting a bomb.

Read: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

Brown was released from Lake County Jail on a $6,000 bond.