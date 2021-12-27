ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Investigators say house fire was intentionally set

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGRzB_0dWoIR7T00

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of South 15th Street at around 07:45 p.m. on Sunday in response to a reported fire.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw smoke coming from a two-and-a-half-story house. They found the main body of fire located in an exterior basement entrance to the house. The fire was quickly extinguished within 10 minutes. Fire damage was limited to the basement only.

According to Mattoon firefighters, the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man dies in house fire

RURAL DIETERICH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Coroner said one person died in a house fire Thursday in rural Dieterich. Coroner Kim Rhodes said firefighters found 48-year-old Jason Baughman in the one-story home after they had put out the blaze. Rhodes said the man was living there. She believed the man’s death was accidental […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters on scene at house fire

UPDATE (12:40 p.m. 12/30/21) — St. Joseph-Stanton Firefighters said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. UPDATE (10:55 a.m. 12/30/21) — Reporter on scene said owners of the house got out safely. ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews are on scene of a house fire on Aspen Court. […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
WCIA

House fire early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston Firefighters were dispatched to an area on Reynolds Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a house fire. When fire crews were on scene, they found smoke coming from the house. The firefighters were able to make entry and quickly get the fire under […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Sheriff’s deputies investigating shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Circle Drive at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving several calls reporting gunshots being heard in the area. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a house that had been hit multiple times by gunfire and numerous shell casings […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mattoon, IL
Crime & Safety
Mattoon, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mattoon, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to the head

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday night, which resulted in a death of a 17-year-old boy. Urbana police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter Street at around 8 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Firefighters battle fire Tuesday morning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters were dispatched to an area near East Main Street and South East Avenue at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a reported house fire. When they arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the house. The fire was found inside and it was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman jailed after multi-county chase

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Wisconsin woman is behind bars after what authorities said was a two-county vehicle chase on Wednesday night where multiple law enforcement vehicles were hit. Thirty-year-old Alexandrea Maxwell of Hudson, Wisconsin, is in the Edgar County jail on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, aggravated fleeing and […]
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Weather#Accident#Mattoon Firefighters
WCIA

One dead, 2 injured in McLean County crash Tuesday night

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead after a crash between a vehicle and a semi. Illinois State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55 near mile marker 154. A preliminary investigation showed a 54-year-old man from Kalamazoo, MI. was driving Unit 1, a 2001 Silver […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

“It is unknown if the incidents are related:” Champaign Police release information on 2 evening shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police just released details of two shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday evening, resulting in a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old severely hurt. Champaign Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive at around 7:25 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Firefighters extinguish house fire Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a house in Springfield Tuesday afternoon after that house caught on fire. The fire happened on Niccolls Road, a dead-end street in the eastern part of town. When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire showing” on the back and side of the house. Part of the roof […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Heavy police presence in southeast Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a heavy police presence Wednesday night in the area of Hunter Street in southeast Urbana. First responder records indicated the call came in at around 8 p.m. Police have the area blocked off. A WCIA photographer on the scene saw an ambulance leave the area at around 8:30 p.m. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips on robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties is asking for the public’s help to solve a robbery at a Springfield business this week. Springfield Police Officer John Dorsey said at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, the male suspect entered the Dollar General at 2800 West Lawrence Avenue. The man […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WCIA

State Troopers respond to crash on I-55

UPDATE AT 7:45 P.M. ON 12/28/2021 — All lanes are open and traffic is flowing normally ** ORIGINAL ARTICLE: SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and other first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield. The crash happened three miles south of Toronto Road at milepost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP: Man accused of killing deputy arrested after hostage situation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Troopers said the man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a hostage situation later in the day. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference about the death of a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning. Sheriff Christopher Otey said Deputy Sean Riley was shot and […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Lane closure due to crash on I-72

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)- State Police are currently on scene of a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer on I-72 westbound near mile marker 68. Sergeant Clayton Chapman said one lane is blocked. Travelers are urged to use caution and slow down in rainy driving conditions. People should seek alternative routes around the area if possible.
LANE, IL
WCIA

BREAKING: Two injured in Tuesday night shootings

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are actively investigating two shootings that took place Tuesday evening. The first happened near the intersection of Redwood and Northwood Drives. Police told on-scene WCIA reporters that one person was shot, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots around 7:30 p.m., followed by a heavy police response. An ambulance was observed […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy