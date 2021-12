Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. In view of the new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant omicron, which is here, and the surging delta variant: Why is the State of Maine not doing everything possible to curb the spread by imposing a mask mandate in public indoor venues, and a limit on the number of persons permitted to gather? It is clear that three doses of the vaccine does not totally prevent the transmission of the virus. Vaccines, while of paramount importance, must be accompanied by all CDC recommended safety protocols. Namely, the wearing of face masks in public indoor venues.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO