Why Did Meghan Markle Just Receive A Public Apology?

By Andy Sahadeo
 3 days ago
Meghan Markle's royal journey has been nothing short of controversial, to say the least. From breaking royal protocol on numerous occasions (can you blame her, though?!) to the widely contentious Sussexit, Meghan has found herself facing immense amounts of public scrutiny time and time again. But despite such, the Duchess of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
