Music

Pink Siifu Shares New “Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On” Video: Watch

By Matthew Strauss
 3 days ago
Pink Siifu has released the music video for his Gumbo’! opener “Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On.” The visual—directed and produced...

pitchfork.com

jammin1057.com

Doja Cat Flaunts Her Femininity In Visual For ‘Woman’: WATCH

Doja Cat has released the visual for her song “Woman” from her Planet Her album. The pop-star rapper teased a snippet of the video on Twitter Thursday captioning it simply, “Woman 12/3.”. Doja flaunts her femininity on Planet Her on the Afrobeats track. The video encompasses a lot of what...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
coast1045.com

Doja Cat shares music video for ‘Woman’ featuring Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat is sharing the music video for her song ‘Woman’. The intergalactic video features the 26-year-old singer-songwriter with Teyana Taylor as the queen of ‘Planet Her’ and is directed by Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s childartiste. Watch the video at the link here. The...
MUSIC
Bbymutha
Complex

Gucci Mane Shares New 1017 Compilation ‘So Icy Christmas’

Gucci Mane and his 1017 Global Music imprint have delivered a new compilation album just in time for the holidays. So Icy Christmas features 17 tracks from Guwop and his signees, including Enchanting, Big Scarr, BiC Fizzle, Hotboy Wes, and BigWalkDog. Acting as the follow-up to the So Icy Boyz compilation from October and Gucci’s solo album Ice Daddy from the summer, the project sees the Atlanta rapper channeling a similar energy to his East Atlanta Santa series.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Gucci Mane Shares New Video To Honor Young Dolph Entitled “Long Live Dolph”

Rapper Gucci Mane shows his appreciation for the late Young Dolph, the rapper who was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery back in November, by releasing a song and video to honor his life. The song shows a tremendous amount of appreciation for Young Dolph, from his talent to his go-getter mentality that was infectious among his peers. The song is mid-tempo with Mane slowly making his words known, as if they did not and will not be repeated. The two have collaborated together in the past, so it was only natural for this song to be written. The track is the last song Gucci Mane and the New 1017’s compilation album, So Icy Christmas.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk & Morgan Wallen Share Video for New Single ‘Broadway Girls’: Watch

Lil Durk surprised fans last week by collaborating with country music star Morgan Wallen on the song ‘Broadway Girls’. Durk and the controversial singer delivered a catchy song for the masses that is sure to do some damage on the charts. Wallen found himself in hot water after he was caught on video saying the N-word while he was out with friends back in February.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

EMA Covers Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash”: Listen

Mark and Wendy Lynch Redfern have announced a new album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their magazine Under the Radar: The new Covers of Covers compilation is out March 4 (via American Laundromat). The album features artists covering songs by musicians who’ve been on the cover of Under the Radar. The first two offerings are EMA’s take on Modest Mouse’s “Trailer Trash,” and Grandaddy’s cover of Metric’s “Blindness.” Hear the songs below.
MUSIC
Complex

Video Shows Kanye Jamming in Studio Alongside Scarface

Is Kanye West reuniting with Scarface? It definitely looks that way. Newly surfaced video features the Donda rapper working in the studio with his former collaborator by his side. Though there’s no sound, the clip shows Ye enthusiastically playing the piano while Scarface nods his head to the beat. It’s unclear if Kanye was working on new material or if it was just jam session among friends.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Watch video for Lacey Sturm's new single, “Awaken Love”

Ex-Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm has premiered the video for her new single “Awaken Love.”. The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, finds Sturm trapped in the world of a painting. Speaking to Knotfest.com about the visual, Sturm shares, “Romance is a shadow of the divine. Everything that makes you come alive is whispering of an eternal life that’s beyond this one. It’s present, and you can wake up to it now.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

FKA twigs and the Weeknd Share Video for New Song “Tears in the Club”: Watch

FKA twigs and the Weeknd have released their new single “Tears in the Club,” as promised. The song was co-produced by Arca, Cirkut, and El Guincho. It arrives today with a new music video directed by Amber Grace Johnson featuring both FKA twigs and the Weeknd. You guessed it—they both shed tears in the club. Watch the video, and find the single’s artwork by SIM below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Art d’Ecco Shares New Video for “Good Looks”

Earlier this year, Canadian glam rock artist Art d’Ecco shared his sophomore album In Standard Definition, returning with a swaggering vintage bent and prescient meditations on entertainment and celebrity. Calling back to iconic touchstones like David Bowie and T Rex, Art d’Ecco evokes the era in sound and setup, recording to a 2-inch tape on a 50-year-old console, while joining with producer/engineer Colin Stewart (Black Mountain, New Pornographers, Destroyer). Today, Art d’Ecco is back again, sharing the new music video for his single, “Good Looks,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
djmag.com

LCY drops video for new single, ‘22:22’: Watch

LCY has dropped the video to '22:22', a lush, soothing soundscape released as a single today, Friday 17th December. Billed as "a sombre and harmonic meditation on LCY's feelings in the past year", it's the first music to arrive from them since 'Pulling Teeth', which explored ideas around a dystopian, AI-run, post-human universe.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Watch California synth-pop duo VVD WNDWS’ new video for “The Pulling”

Earlier in 2021, Northern California synth-pop group VVD WNDWS released their new EP, DEEP TIME, via Glowing Dagger. And today, the group has released a new video for its leadoff track, “The Pulling.” The song is a minimal and haunting coldwave/darkwave track with both melodic and eerie elements reminiscent of Zola Jesus and The Knife, and its mysterious video provides a fitting visual companion to the song. The clip, depicting shrouded figures in a natural environment, is a collaborative effort between the group and multidisciplinary artists Dustin Khebzou and Megan Biscieglia, exploring themes of “of false memory, corporal resiliency patterns, and navigating trans-generational trauma,” per a statement from the group. Per the band, it’s “a freewheeling immersion into the unconscious that blends visual fragments of folkloric lyricism, cowled phantoms, and ethereal natural beauty to form a hallucinatory portrait of visceral magnetism and protracted allure.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pitchfork

Watch Lorde’s “Leader of a New Regime” Video

Lorde has released the music video for “Leader of a New Regime,” which she directed with Joel Kefali. The visual is set by the water, as has been the case for visuals for Solar Power’s “Fallen Fruit” and title song—both directed by Lorde and Kefali. Watch below.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Half Catholic Share New Video for “What’s Good Is Gone”

Rockford, IL-based indie pop outfit Half Catholic only formed last year, with singer/guitarist John Tallman and drummer Jacob Verble bringing on bassist Daniel Edmunds and lead guitarist Hayden Sweet. In the year since, the band has shared their vintage doo-wop throwback debut single, “Slow Down” and followed this fall with another track, “What’s Good Is Gone.” Today they’re back with an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
Punknews.org

Watch the new video by Old Currents!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by New Jersey's Old Currents! The video is for their new song "Here, You Throw This Away". Speaking to Punknews, Old Currents said of the song,. "We chose this song as our first single because we feel...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

TNGHT Share Video for New Single “Brick Figures”

TNGHT (the duo of producers Hudson Mohawke and Lunice) have shared a video for their new single “Brick Figures.” It is part of the upcoming annual LUCKYME Advent Calendar, a compilation of music released by the Glasgow label for charity. Watch the Dan Streit and Christopher Rutledge-directed video below.
MUSIC
