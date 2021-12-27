Pink Siifu Shares New “Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On” Video: Watch

Rapper Gucci Mane shows his appreciation for the late Young Dolph, the rapper who was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery back in November, by releasing a song and video to honor his life. The song shows a tremendous amount of appreciation for Young Dolph, from his talent to his go-getter mentality that was infectious among his peers. The song is mid-tempo with Mane slowly making his words known, as if they did not and will not be repeated. The two have collaborated together in the past, so it was only natural for this song to be written. The track is the last song Gucci Mane and the New 1017’s compilation album, So Icy Christmas.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO