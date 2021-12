The double home at 1352-54 Butler St. in Easton that was ravaged late Tuesday afternoon by fire was torn down overnight, the city’s fire chief reports. The damage to the building was too great and created too much of a hazard to homes on either side for the structure to stay up, Henry Hennings told lehighvalleylive.com. An exterior wall at 1354 Butler was leaning toward a stone home next door, Hennings said.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO