Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe’s incredible goalscoring stats reveal pair are up there with Prem’s best

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
 4 days ago

HALE END academy products Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are up there amongst the best in the Premier League.

Both have played a major role in firing Arsenal into fourth place, six points ahead of top-four rivals Tottenham and seven above West Ham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFmrG_0dWoGnET00
Saka and Smith Rowe have helped fire Arsenal into top-four contention Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Smith Rowe's form has seen him score more goals from open play since the start of last season than Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

The 21-year-old has 13 goals to Fernandes' 12.

And Saka is the second-youngest player to reach 10 Prem goals for Arsenal.

Only legend Nicolas Anelka managed to do it quicker, aged 19.

The pair got on the scoresheet once again on Boxing Day, with Saka bagging a brace and Smith Rowe sealing the win in added time.

Kieran Tierney and captain Alexandre Lacazette also scored to cap off a wonderful away performance at relegation strugglers Norwich.

Boss Mikel Arteta is pleased with the 'unity' in his team.

After the thumping win, the Spaniard said: "We go to every ground to try to impose our game and this was a really good example.

"It is a big win for us. We looked sharp and committed. I am very happy. It is not easy to win away in the Premier League. The way we were dominant from the beginning and the quality we showed, I am very happy.

"The direction the team is taking, how we are growing, the understanding, the unity and the support from our supporters in every ground is very much linked with the way we want to play.

"The unity around the club and with our fans is very pleasing."

