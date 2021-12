• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a four-part series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Jewish Museum of the American West, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.; the Museum of Jewish Southern Experience, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.; Washington State Jewish Historical Society, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.; and the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program, or $15 for the series. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org.

